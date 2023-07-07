Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jeremy Allen White and Selena Gomez are the latest celebrities to find themselves at the centre of dating rumours.

Following The Bear star’s recent divorce from ex-wife Addison Timlin after three years of marriage, a recent blind item submission to celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi apparently linked White to singer and actor Selena Gomez.

“A recently separated Golden Globe winner whose show just premiered its second season is casually dating again,” read the anonymous post from DeuxMoi, which was shared on 29 June. “He met this A-List singer-actress during a cover shoot for Vanity Fair, and they’ve been in touch since she returned to the states from filming overseas.”

While the DeuxMoi post didn’t mention White or Gomez by name, fans were quick to point out that the two stars appeared together in Vanity Fair’s 29th annual Hollywood issue in February 2023.

The 30-year-old Disney Channel alum also recently posted photos to her Instagram from Paris, France, where she was shooting the film Emilia Perez and recording her fourth studio album, according to the DailyMail.

While neither White nor Gomez have commented on the dating rumours, it didn’t stop fans from sharing their thoughts about the potential celebrity pairing on social media, where some were quick to point out the similarities between the Only Murders in the Building star and the Shameless alum.

In the Hulu comedy-drama series The Bear, White plays Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto – a James Beard Award-winning chef who returns home to Chicago to run his family’s sandwich shop. Meanwhile, Gomez hosts her own cooking show called Selena + Chef on HBO Max, in which she invites master chefs into her kitchen to share with her their culinary skills.

“Put him on Selena’s cooking show right now,” tweeted one person in response to the dating rumours.

“Do you think they call each other chef,” another person wrote, while someone else referenced The Bear’s famous line: “Yes, Chef.”

However, others were less enthusiastic about the dating speculation, as many fans expressed frustration that Gomez has been romantically linked to several male celebrities within the past few months, including Zayn Malik and The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart.

“Why is this woman always reportedly dating someone,” one user tweeted.

The frequent speculation has prompted Gomez to previously take it upon herself to clarify her relationship status, such as when she shared in a TikTok video that she’s single. “And this is why Selena posts those ‘I’m single’ videos that y’all complain about and call cringe bc every week she’s linked to some random dude that she’s not seeing,” said one fan.

Just days after rumours surfaced that Selena Gomez and Jeremy Allen White are dating, it appeared that the “Wolves” singer enlisted the help of her best friend, Taylor Swift, to seemingly set the record straight.

On Friday 7 July, the “Speak Now” singer shared photos from her annual Fourth of July party at her home in Rhode Island, which was attended by Gomez and the Haim sisters.

Swift, who recently called it quits with musician Matty Healy, appeared to confirm the Wizards of Waverly Place star’s relationship status when she captioned her post: “Happy belated Independence Day from your local neighbourhood independent girlies.”

Meanwhile, rumours that Gomez and Malik were romantically involved began in March, after they were spotted enjoying what appeared to be a date night in New York City. However, neither Gomez nor the former One Direction singer confirmed the rumoured romance, and she later unfollowed Malik on Instagram.

After she was seen bowling with The Chainsmokers’ DJ Drew Taggart earlier this year, Gomez once again clarified her relationship status on social media, writing on Instagram that she likes being alone “too much”.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Jeremy Allen White and Selena Gomez for comment.