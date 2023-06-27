Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Selena Gomez has unfollowed Zayn Malik, Gigi and Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa on Instagram, sparking much speculation from fans over the reason.

The “Wolves” singer, 30, recently went viral online after fans noticed she had unfollowed the former One Direction member on Instagram. Last March, Gomez and Malik were rumoured to be dating when the pair were spotted grabbing dinner together in New York City. However, many fans believed the recent unfollow meant that the two are no longer an item.

“Selena Gomez has unfollowed Zayn, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa on Instagram,” tweeted celebrity gossip account Pop Tingz on Sunday (25 June), while Pop Faction claimed Gomez had also unfollowed Zendaya.

News quickly spread on social media about Gomez’s recent unfollow spree, as one user declared that the Only Murders in the Building star “wants drama so bad” by unfollowing the celebrities on Instagram.

Many people couldn’t help but point out the tangled connection between Gomez and her unfollow list. While the Disney Channel alum may have briefly dated Malik, the former boy band member shares two-year-old daughter Khai with ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

The Rare Beauty founder also dated fellow singer The Weeknd for 10 months, following his breakup with Gigi Hadid’s younger sister Bella Hadid in 2017. Meanwhile, Gomez is best friends with Nicola Peltz Beckham, who shares ex-boyfriend Anwar Hadid with Dua Lipa.

However, fans came to her defence. Many fans claimed Gomez wasn’t starting drama by unfollowing the celebrities on Instagram, while others pointed out that the “Who Says” singer quickly re-followed Dua Lipa after news broke of her unfollow spree.

“yall are so overdramatic… unfollowing people is NOT starting drama,” one fan tweeted.

“it’s the random people attacking Selena and calling her an ‘attention seeker’ just for unfollowing people she may not be comfortable with following anymore,” said someone else.

In a statement to People, a source clarified that any rumours of drama between Gomez and Zayn Malik, Dua Lipa, and the Hadids were unfounded. “There are absolutely no hard feelings with anyone she unfollowed,” they said.

It also appears that Gomez and Malik were never officially dating. Earlier this month, Gomez revealed she was single in an amusing TikTok video captured at a soccer game. In the clip, she could be seen watching the game from the sidelines as she yelled to the players: “I’m single!”

“I’m just a little high maintenance! But I’ll love you sooo much,” she said. In the caption of the TikTok video, Gomez added: “The struggle man lol.”

This isn’t the first time Gomez was at the centre of a rumoured feud with a celebrity. This year, she made headlines for her alleged 10-year drama with model Hailey Bieber. The two stars have often been pitted against one another due to Gomez’s on-again, off-again relationship with Justin Bieber from 2010 to 2018. Just months after their split in May 2018, the “Baby” singer tied the knot with Hailey in September that year.

However, both Gomez and Bieber dispelled any rumours of an alleged feud when they shared separate statements to social media. “Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity,” she wrote on her Instagram Story on 24 March. “This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop.”

Hailey Bieber followed up Gomez’s statement with one of her own. “I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as her and I have been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I,” she said on her Instagram Story.

“Things can always be taken out of context or construed differently than they were intended. We all need to be more thoughtful about what we post and what we say, including myself,” Bieber added. “In the end, I believe love will always be bigger than hate and negativity, and there is always an opportunity to meet each other with more empathy and compassion.”