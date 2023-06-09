Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Selena Gomez has amusingly shared her relationship status while watching a soccer game with friends.

The Rare Beauty founder, 30, revealed that she is currently single in a video uploaded to her TikTok, in which she could be seen watching a soccer game while seated on the grassy sidelines.

“I’m single!” Gomez could be heard yelling at the players, before adding: “I’m just a little high maintenance!”

“But I’ll love you sooo much,” the singer, who was bundled up in a scarf and blanket, continued in the 13-second clip, to laughter from her friends.

In the caption of the video, which has since been viewed more than 20m times, Gomez added: “The struggle man lol.”

The video has since been met with an outpouring of supportive comments from the singer’s fans, with many revealing they found the TikTok relatable.

“This is so real,” one person commented, while another said: “Girl same.”

Others joked that they “volunteered” to fill the position of Gomez’s partner. “I volunteer as tribute,” one person wrote.

The video also sparked comparisons to Gomez’s Wizards of Waverly Place character, Alex Russo, with many joking they loved the “comeback of Alex Russo”.

“This is giving Alex Russo and I’m living for it,” one fan suggested.

The TikTok also prompted some of Gomez’s fans to question her relationship with Zayn Malik, as reports suggested the pair have recently become romantically linked.

“I heard Zayn Malik is single too,” one person commented, while someone else wrote: “Girl, we know you’re dating Zayn.”

“Okay, so what happened with Zayn?” someone else asked.

Rumours that Gomez and Malik were romantically involved began in March after they were spotted enjoying what appeared to be a date night in New York City. However, neither Gomez nor the former One Direction singer had confirmed the rumoured romance.

Prior to the relationship rumours, Gomez was said to be dating The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart. However, this is not the first time she’s clarified her relationship status on social media, as Gomez revealed she was single on Instagram in January, where she noted that she likes being alone “too much”.