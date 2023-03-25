Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hailey Bieber has thanked Selena Gomez for issuing a statement about them on Instagram, in an effort to call an end to the speculation surrounding their alleged feud.

The 26-year-old took to her Instagram Story to express her gratitude for Gomez and share how they’ve been communicating with each other. This comes hours after the “Rare” singer shared a post to urge her fans to “stop” sending the model hateful messages, amid rumours that Gomez has been feuding with Bieber and Kylie Jenner.

“I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as her and I have been discussing for the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I,” Bieber wrote.

She went on to highlight how “hard” the past few weeks had been “for everyone involved” in the online narrative created about her and Gomez. She also noted that “millions of people are seeing so much hate around this, which is extremely harmful,” before criticising the social media world.

“While social media is an incredible way to connect and build community, moments like this one create extreme division instead of bringing people together,” Bieber continued.

The Rhode Beauty founde also seemingly addressed some of the inaccuracy in the rumours about her and Gomez. She also expressed how easy it is for social media posts to be misinterpreted.

“Things can always be taken out of context or constructed differently than they were intended,” she continued. “We all need to be more thoughtful about what we post and what we say, including myself.”

She concluded: “In the end, I believe love will always be bigger than hate and negativity, and there is always an opportunity to meet each other with more empathy and compassion.”

Rumours about the pair’s alleged feud first sparked last month, when fans speculated that Bieber and Kylie Jenner were making fun of the Disney Channel alum, after Gomez confessed in a TikTok video that she accidentally laminated her eyebrows too much.

(haileybiebr / Instagram)

However, Jenner quickly denied that claim in a comment on someone’s TikTok video, writing: “No shade towards Selena ever and I didn’t see her eyebrow posts! u guys are making something out of nothing. This is silly.”

Fans have also been scouring Baldwin’s social media accounts for supposed “evidence” that she has been copying Gomez or mocking her online.

While Gomez didn’t specifically address her remarks, in her Instagram Story this morning, she did share that she’s spoken about Bieber. She also made it clear to her fans that she doesn’t support any forms of “hate or bullying”.

“Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity,” the Only Murders in the Building star wrote. “This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying.”

She concluded: “I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop.”

Over the years, the two women have been pitted against each other, after the model married Gomez’s ex, Justin Bieber, in 2018. This marriage also came mere months after the “Stay” singer and Gomez ended their on-and-off relationship, after eight years.

Back in September 2022, Bieber said that there was no bad blood between her and Gomez. . During an appearance on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast, she explained: “She doesn’t owe me anything. Neither of us owe anybody anything except respect. I respect her a lot and I think there’s no expectations. There’s no drama personally.”

Bieber also denied rumours that she was “romantically involved” with her now-husband while he was with Gomez. “When he and I ever started hooking up or anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship, ever, at any point,” she clarified.

“It’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship. I would just never do that, I was raised better than that. I’m not interested in doing that and I never was,” she added.