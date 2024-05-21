Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Jeremy Allen White has characterized his on and off-screen relationship with The Bear costar Ayo Edebiri.

The Shameless lead spoke to Vanity Fair about the 28-year-old actress he’s worked closely with on the set of their Hulu series. But White’s comments suggest that their relationship extends past work hours.

In the 21 May published cover story, the 33-year-old After Everything star spoke about how he and Edebiri have formed a connection.

“We really enjoy each other in life, on camera and off camera. I have a tremendous amount of respect for her as a person, but also as an artist,” he admitted.

To White, the relationship they’ve built is important on its own. However, he’s hoping their genuine bond is translated on-screen between their characters.

He added: “And so I hope that sort of that kind of thing shines through on camera between Carm and Syd. Syd is always able to... I don’t know, to deliver something different to Carmy, and she’s usually right.”

“And I guess I think Ayo is also usually right,” White finished.

Elsewhere in the article, Edebiri told the outlet she thought “work” can be very intimate and emotional, especially for those in creative fields.

“Work can be a very intimate thing and a very personal thing and a very emotional thing, and I think when you’re also in industries that are creative or creative adjacent, I think there’s something that also invokes feelings of passion,” she said.

Edebiri then made a cheeky remark about White. “Also, boy’s got some beautiful blue eyes. You know what I mean? Those are eyes you want to project onto,” she admitted.

White and Edebiri’s comments come after the two were spotted out at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois, on 19 May. The two joined the rest of their cast mates, watching the Cubs play against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White spotted together at baseball game ( TikTok )

Despite the game playing out in front of them, a few fans in the stadium were focused on White and Edebiri, capturing a moment between them that suggested their relationship could be more than friendship.

In a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, White was seen sitting next to Edebiri with his arm around her back. At one point, White took his hand and rubbed the middle of her back before leaning into to say something to her.

Fans began speculating, debating whether this meant they were an item.

“I’m just gonna say I don’t touch my friends like that,” one person wrote on X, while another added: “I’m seeing stars.

A third questioned: “Is this promo?? Why’s he touching her like that lol.”

Viewers questioned the nature of White’s touch, adding how the actor is still supposedly dating Rosalía, the 31-year-old Spanish singer. The two were confirmed to be a couple back in November 2023, a few months after White split from his ex-wife, Addison Timlin, whom he shares his two daughters – Ezer, five, and Dolores, three – with.