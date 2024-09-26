Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Jeremy Allen White was spotted kissing his The Bear co-star weeks after his last outing with Rosalía.

White, 33, was first linked to the Spanish pop star, 32, in October 2023 – the pair were last seen in public together in July this year at a pop-up event for The Bear’s third season in Los Angeles.

In paparazzi photos shared by various outlets on Thursday (September 26), White was seen kissing Molly Gordon, who plays his character Carmy Berzatto’s love interest Claire Dunlap in the FX kitchen drama.

The 29-year-old Booksmart actor was seen with her arms around White’s neck, giving him a peck on the lips before he chivalrously opened a car door for her.

Gordon began starring alongside White during season two of The Bear and the pair were previously seen together posing on the red carpet at the 2024 SAG Awards in February.

On social media, many fans reacted in surprise as they didn’t realise that White was apparently no longer involved with the “Despecha” singer.

open image in gallery Jeremy Allen White was previously linked with Spanish pop star Rosalía ( Getty Images )

“Wait isn’t he with Rosalia I think I missed a chapter tf,” one person wrote.

“Wasn’t he with Rosalía five minutes ago,” another added.

The singer recently threw a star-studded birthday bash in Paris for her birthday, with the Iron Claw actor notably absent.

White was first linked with Rosalía after both of them were newly out of long-term relationships, with the singer having called off her engagement to Puerto Rican pop star Rauw Alejandro and the actor filing for divorce from his estranged wife, Addison Timlin.

open image in gallery Rosalía ( AP )

Although neither of them publicly addressed the relationship, they were frequently caught kissing and smoking cigarettes together by the paparazzi.

The actor’s new relationship with Gordon comes as rumours swirled about a potential romance between White and another of his The Bear co-stars, Ayo Edibiri. Speculation was rife after a video of the pair at a Chicago Cubs game at Wrigley Field went viral.

open image in gallery Molly Gordon of ‘The Bear’ ( Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The clip in question showed the pair hanging out with their fellow cast members as White placed his hand between Edebiri’s shoulder blades and rubbed her back.

However, neither of the stars addressed the rumors, maintaining they respected each other’s devotion to their craft.

“We really enjoy each other in life, on camera and off camera,” Jeremy said for Edebiri’s recent Vanity Fair profile . “I have a tremendous amount of respect for her as a person, but also as an artist. And so I hope that sort of that kind of thing shines through on camera between Carm and Syd.”

“Syd is always able to...I don’t know, to deliver something different to Carmy, and she’s usually right,” he continued. “And I guess I think Ayo is also usually right.”