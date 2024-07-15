Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Jeremy Clarkson has caused uproar by throwing multiple England flags in the bin after the Euro 2024 final.

The TV personality, 64, made the controversial move after Gareth Southgate’s team suffered a 2-1 defeat to Spain after Mikel Oyarzabal scored the winner in the 86th minute.

Clarkson upset many of his Instagram followers when he shared a photo of a rubbish bin filled with flags after the loss on Sunday night (14 July) – although others claimed his reaction was “fair”.

Posting the image without a caption, many of Clarkson’s fans labelled the Grand Tour star’s behaviour “disgraceful” and “disrespectful”.

“No one should treat their country flags like this,” one person wrote in the former Top Gear presenter’s comment section. “If you are sad at a loss, it’s human to be sad. But never disgrace your homeland.”

Another Instagram user added: “That’s so disrespectful,” while a third commented: “Honestly. Finishing second in a Euro championship is pretty amazing.”

Other fans supported the move, writing they “feel the exact same” after England’s defeat, claiming Clarkson’s reaction to the loss was a “reasonable response”.

Clarkson’s Euro 2024 disappointment comes after the Clarkson’s Farm star made an unfortunate discovery after buying a Cotswolds pub for £1m earlier this month.

The presenter bought the land in 2008 and, after the villager who ran the farm retired in 2019, he decided to see if he could run it himself.

In July, it was revealed the 64-year-old would extend his empire by taking over rural country pub The Windmill in Asthall – a “village boozer” on five acres of countryside near Burford.

However, Clarkson has been open about the fact that the area where the Oxfordshire locale is based is frequented by people who enjoy having sex in semi-secluded public spaces.

In a video shared on Instagram, Clarkson could be seen, outside the pub, holding up a stick with a pair of black and pink knickers dangling off the end.

He wrote: “Tell me you bought a pub on a dogging site without telling me you bought a pub on a dogging site.”