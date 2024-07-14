Watch as Spain fans celebrate Euro 2024 final win against England

Support truly

Watch as Spain fans celebrate their Euro 2024 final win against England.

Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions once again came up short in their bid for a first major trophy since the World Cup in 1966, losing 2-1 in Berlin on Sunday night (14 July).

Mikel Oyarzabal scored the winner in the 86th minute, sliding in to tap home a low cross from Marc Cucurella.

Nico Williams had given Spain the lead early in the second half, before Southgate sent on Ollie Watkins and Cole Palmer for captain Harry Kane and Kobbie Mainoo, in a gamble the Chelsea star validated by burying a fine finish to level the score.

But it wasn’t enough as England fell at the final hurdle once more - having lost the previous final in 2021.

Marc Guehi saw a header cleared off the line in the dying moments as the Three Lions showed the never-say-die attitude that has served them so well in Germany, but Southgate’s side just did not have enough in his 102nd – and potentially last – match in charge.

Spain, though, will be celebrating long into the night.