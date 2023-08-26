Jessica Alba’s husband reveals he once ‘dumped her’ out of jealousy

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jessica Alba’s husband Cash Warren revealed he once “dumped her” because he was jealous and wary of all the attention she received from other men.

In an interview on Whine Down with Jana Kramer, the film producer told the podcast host that four years into dating, he and his now-wife, Jessica Alba, broke up for a brief period. He admitted it was because he felt insecure.

“When we first started dating I was really jealous of other guys and the attention she was getting from other guys. It just wasn’t making me feel good,” he said on the podcast. “I was always a pretty confident person in my own – kind of walking my own path and really happy there, and next thing you know I’m looking up and feeling jealous all the time.”

“I was like, ‘I hate feeling like this. It doesn’t make me feel good, and I know it doesn’t make you feel good,’” he recalled a conversation with Alba before their breakup. “It was the jealousy. I was turning into an asshole, and so we broke up.”

During the brief period they were broken up, Warren says he took the time to reflect, saying: “During that time apart, I was just like, if we ever got back together, I’m promising, I like made a promise to myself to like channel that into in a different way, into a more productive way.”

The pair broke up in 2008 and within that same year the pair got married and announced that they had a baby on the way. Nowadays, Warren considers himself Alba’s “biggest cheerleader”, from acting ambitions to starting the Honest Company, he has championed his wife and her endeavors. For his part, Warren has gone on to found the men’s clothing brand, Pair of Thieves.

“I’ve tried to be a good teammate in that regard,” the film producer said of their dynamic. “We find ways where she can support me and she can uplift me. We do try to find that balance.”

The couple balances their professional ambitions with raising their three children: Honor, 15, Haven, 12, and Hayes, 5. In an interview with Reveal, the couple told the outlet that they were intent on not “raising ***holes.” Warren elaborated, “If they get out of line, we’re not going to stand for it. We’ve tried to maintain the values our parents taught us”.

They are also committed to prioritising their children’s mental health, with Alba revealing to People that she attends regular therapy sessions with their daughters, Honor and Haven, to “destigmatize” the experience for others.

"Like my 13-year-old, I’m struggling with not treating her like a little [kid] – I want to treat them all like babies. I want to baby them,” the Fantastic Four star said. She’s found therapy to be a healthy way for her and Honor to voice their concerns and process their issues.

The actress also said she started to bring Haven to the therapy sessions as she nears puberty, she explained: “That’s when they started to sort of shut down and get really like, ‘I don’t want to talk anymore.’ And I’m like, ‘We’re not doing this. We’ve got to keep a line of communication here.”