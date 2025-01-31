Jessica Alba makes first red carpet appearance after Cash Warren split confirmed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jessica Alba left her wedding ring at home last night (January 31), stepping out on the red carpet for the first time since her split from Cash Warren was confirmed.

The 43-year-old Fantastic Four actor showed her support for the Los Angeles community at the city’s FireAid Benefit Concert to raise money for relief efforts after five fires ravaged through several neighborhoods, destroying over 12,000 structures.

Alba replaced her diamond ring with stacked shimmery gold bands on her middle finger and a pendant necklace layered over a black blouse, a double-breasted coat, and high-waisted denim jeans.

open image in gallery Jessica Alba poses next to Anastasia Soare at Los Angeles’ FireAid Benefit Concert on January 30 ( Getty Images for FIREAID )

She smiled alongside Anastasia Soare, the CEO of makeup brand Anastasia Beverly Hills, subtly sliding only her ring finger in the pocket of her pants and behind her back in a few photos from the night.

Rumors that the Honey lead separated from her husband of 17 years first surfaced in early January with TMZ citing sources that said the two were headed for divorce.

Speculation amped up when Alba was spotted without her wedding ring at W Magazine’s Best Performances party at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood. Pictures obtained by the Daily Mail from outside the event featured Alba with a bare left hand.

But the former pair’s split wasn’t confirmed until a few days later when Alba, herself, posted a statement on Instagram about her and Warren, who she shares her three children — Honor, 16, Haven, 13, and Hayes, six — with.

“I’ve been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years - both as an individual and in partnership with Cash,” Alba’s January 16 message started. “I’m proud of how we’ve grown as a couple in our marriage over the last 20 years and it’s now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals.

“We are moving forward with love and kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family. Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time,” she finished.

Alba and Warren said “I do” in 2004, just four years after they were first introduced on the set of Marvel’s Fantastic Four, with Warren assistant directing and Alba starring as the Invisible Woman, Susan Storm.

open image in gallery Jessica Alba and Cash Warren tied the knot in 2008 ( Getty Images )

At the time, the Valentine’s Day star had more than established herself in Hollywood, especially after James Cameron cast her in the Fox sci-fi series Dark Angel. She later received nominations for a Golden Globe and Teen Choice Award for that role.

But apart from her illustrious acting career, Alba worked hard on her entrepreneurial endeavors, launching her own consumer goods business, The Honest Company, in 2011.

The company raised $100 million in Series D financing at a $1.7 billion valuation in 2015.

In 2016, Forbes estimated Alba’s net worth was around $340 million thanks largely to her entrepreneurial success.