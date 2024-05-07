Jessica Biel prepared for the Met Gala by bathing in 20 pounds of Epsom salt

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Jessica Biel attended the Met Gala for the first time since 2013.

The actor showed up on the steps of The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City wearing a pink Tamara Ralph gown with a deep neckline and separated sleeves that was adorned with tiny jewels and petals to comply with “The Garden of Time” theme.

This year, she appeared without her husband, Justin Timberlake, as the singer was performing in San Jose, California, that night.

To prepare for fashion’s biggest night, Biel showed a sneak peek of what she does the night before, revealing that she specifically bathes in 20 pounds of Epsom salt.

The day of the Met Gala, the 7th Heaven actress took to TikTok to show viewers her prep routine. “I know some people like to party before Met Ball, and party all weekend and all the things, and I have total respect for that,” her video began.

“This is what I do to get ready for Met Ball.”

She then showed multiple large bags of Epsom salt sitting on the edge of a bathtub, counting out how many pounds she had in total. “Four, eight, 12, 16, 20 pounds of Epsom salt in a bath,” Biel said. “Here we go, for real.”

After pouring all of the bags into the bathwater, the actress clarified that she makes the water “as hot as you can take it”.

“30 minute soak night before,” Biel continued. “[Drink] tonnes of water then and off to bed early. See you tomorrow Met Ball.”

“While the kids are out partying, I am in soaking,” she reiterated in the caption.

After posting, her TikTok went on to receive over one million views, with many people questioning what benefits she was receiving from using that much Epsom salt, especially considering the recommended amount is usually not even one bag, let alone five.

According to the Cleveland Health Clinic, an Epsom salt bath with 1.25 cups has the ability to provide stress relief, relax muscle pain, and reduce any inflammation.

“The way she didn’t explain the benefits of using that much is a crime,” one comment read, before assuming the salt removes water weight.

“Not me wondering if two cups, twice the recommended amount, was overkill,” another commenter questioned.

“I panicked once because I used five cups instead of the recommended four,” a second commenter said about the quantity.

“It’s two cups per gallon. Maybe she has a big ol bathtub!” one commenter suggested for why Biel used such a large amount.

Other commenters pointed out how expensive it is to use that much Epsom salt.

“Girl, cost of living doesn’t even afford us table salt these days let alone bags of Epsom Salts,” one person commented while another wrote: “In this economy?!”

Biel’s last appearance at the Met Gala was 11 years ago when the theme was “PUNK: Chaos to Couture.”

She had worn a strapless black Giambattista Valli gown with a knitted pair of matching pants and black leather pumps. To embody the punk theme even further, she showed up with a nose ring.