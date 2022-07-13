Jessica Chastain has spoken out in support of Florence Pugh after the fellow actor was body-shamed for wearing a sheer Valentino gown.

Pugh, 26, picked a sheer tulle dress for Valentino’s haute couture show in Rome on Friday (8 July) and posted photos of the look on social media, alluding to Instagram’s ban on photos showing female nipples in her caption.

The Black Widow actor then shared a lengthy post to her Instagram on Sunday (11 July) after facing “vulgar” backlash from body-shamers who took issue with the fuchsia pink gown’s sheer bodice.

Speaking out against the criticism, Pugh said it had been “interesting” to watch “just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see”.

Now, Scenes From A Marriage actor Chastain has also come out in support of Pugh.

Sharing Pugh’s Instagram post on her Story on Monday (11 July), Chastain wrote: “Why is it so threatening for some men to realise that women can love our bodies without your permission?”

“We don’t belong to you,” the 45-year-old Oscar winner added.

Chastain, 45, spoke out in defense of Pugh on Monday 11 July (Instagram @jessicachastain)

Responding to “commentary” about her decision in an Instagram post, Pugh had earlier noted: “It isn’t the first time and certainly won’t be the last time a woman will hear what’s wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers.

“What’s worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be,” she continued, adding, “#F******FreeTheF******Nipple”.

The post has received more than two million likes, with many celebrities applauding Pugh for speaking out.

Florence Pugh addresses being body-shamed over her decision to wear a sheer gown, which doesn’t cover her nipples (Instagram @florencepugh)

FormerBridgerton star Regé-Jean Page also reacted to the uproar this week, urging men to “do your bit” in the face of misogyny.

“Read the caption. Take a look at yourself fellas [sic],” Page wrote, sharing Pugh’s post as an Instagram Story.

“Then take a look at your mates and step up when it’s time to step up. When the boys are out of line, have a word.

“The weird thing about misogyny is men actually listen to other men, so do your bit, cos the next few years in particular are gonna be a really good time to listen, and take some responsibility, for everyone’s sake.”