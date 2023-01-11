Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Fans are currently praising Jessica Chastain for matching her face mask with her silver gown at the Golden Globe Awards.

The 45-year-old actor arrived at the 80th annual awards ceremony on Tuesday in a dress by Oscar de la Renta. The silver and mesh gown also featured a sequined web design in the middle of it. She completed the look with her hair slicked back in a low bun and silver rings on her fingers.

She also walked on the red carpet in a mesh face mask, which had silver sequins on it to match her luxurious gown.

On Twitter, fans have praised Chastain for both her dress and face accessory.

“Jessica Chastain is taking it. Love this dress (and the mask),” one wrote.

“I’m sorry but Jessica Chastain getting a matching mask for her dress is adorable,” another wrote.

A third wrote: “Jessica Chastain looking stunning in her mask.”

Other fans praised The Good Nurse star for picking such a stylish mask to wear amid the pandemic, one of which wrote: “Best mask clearly goes to Jessica Chastain… who said COVID-19 protocols can’t be fashionable?”

At tonight’s event, Chastain has been nominated for Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture for George & Tammy where she plays musician Tammy Wynette. The Showtime series is centred on Wynette’s romance with musician George Jones, who is played by Michael Shannon.

Other Golden Globe nominees include Austin Butler for Elvis, Colin Farrell for The Banshees of Inisherin, and Jamie Lee Curtis for Everything Everywhere All at Once. Some nominations for TV shows are Abbott Elementary, Only Murders in the Building and The Crown.

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael is hosting the event, which is being shown on NBC.

Follow The Independent’s live 2023 Golden Globes coverage here.