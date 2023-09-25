Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jessica Chastain and Jeremy Strong seem to be the life of the party, even after the party is over.

The fellow actors and longtime friends recently enjoyed a late-night dance party at their hotel in Milan, Italy, where the two were attending Milan Fashion Week. The Eyes of Tammy Faye star, 46, took to social media to share a video of her and Strong’s hotel room shenanigans.

“This is what happens when you let Jeremy Strong and I stay up past our bedtimes #4AM,” Chastain captioned the video, which she posted on Instagram on 23 September. The amusing clip showed the actors wearing black sunglasses and dancing as Madonna’s 2005 hit “Hung Up” played in the background.

The Succession star wore his dark shades and twirled around, as Chastain came out of the bathroom wearing a black v-neck collared shirt and flared denim jeans. She then danced over to Strong, who accidentally turned off the hotel’s floor lamp before disappearing behind the curtain.

The moment instantly went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter, with more than five million views. Fans shared their excited reactions to the dynamic duo and wondered how to attend Strong and Chastain’s next dance party.

“I‘m obsessed, this is incredible,” replied one fan on X.

“I would do whatever in this world if it meant I could be there,” another person wrote.

“I shall watch this every day before getting out of bed I think,” a third user said.

“I just want to dance to girly pop songs with Jeremy Strong, is that too much to ask????” wrote someone else.

Just two days after their hotel room dance party, Chastain shared another amusing video to social media that perfectly captured her longstanding friendship with the Emmy winner. On 24 September, Chastain attended the 2023 CNMI Sustainable Fashion Awards in Milan, where she wore a white backless tank top with crystal trim and black trousers. The following day, she posted a behind-the-scenes video from the event, showing her and Strong goofing off once again.

“Did you bring my corsage?” Chastain asked him in the clip, to which Strong replied: “Yeah, here it is.”

However, instead of pulling a floral corsage out of his pocket, the Big Short star decided to flip his middle finger at Chastain. “No! That’s not my corsage,” she jokingly responded.

“Worst corsage ever. Love this Merry Prankster. Thank you CNMI Fashion Awards for a great night,” Chastain captioned the Instagram video.

The Hollywood stars have been friends for more than two decades. They first worked together on set of the 2012 film Zero Dark Thirty, and again in the 2017 film Molly’s Game. Most recently, the two were co-stars in the 2022 movie Armageddon Time. Chastain previously came to Strong’s defense after an infamous 2021 New Yorker profile detailed his intense acting methods.

“I’ve known Jeremy Strong for 20 yrs & worked with him on two films. He’s a lovely person. Very inspiring & passionate about his work. The profile that came out on him was incredibly one sided," she wrote on then-Twitter at the time. “Don’t believe everything you read folks. Snark sells but maybe its [sic] time we move beyond it.”