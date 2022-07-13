Jessica Simpson just revealed that Selena Gomez once took her 10-year-old daughter, Maxwell, to an Olivia Rodrigo concert and praised the actor for being such a “great babysitter”

The 42-year-old singer discussed motherhood during an Instagram Live with Suneel Gupta while appearing on American Express Business’ episode of Business Class: Office Hours.

During the conversation, the actor said she didn’t get to take her daughter to her first concert because Gomez was Maxwell’s “babysitter” to see Rodrigo.

“I was sad when Maxwell got to go to her first concert..[to see] Olivia Rodrigo,” Simpsons explained. “Selena Gomez was her babysitter.”

“She went with Selena,” the “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer continued. “She met a really good friend of Selena’s little sister, so Max got to go to her first concert.”

Simpson also confessed that while Maxwell had seen her mother perform with Willie Nelson, she never got to go to a “real” concert.

Although she was sad about not being her daughter’s first concert, Simpson still acknowledged how great it was that Maxwell got to see a “live show” and thanked the 19-year-old singer and the Only Murders in the Building star.

“I always thought it was going to be me as her first concert,” she said. “But she’s 10 years old, she’s got to see a live show. So thank you Olivia Rodrigo for that show. And thank you Selena for being a great babysitter.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Simpson detailed how involved she is in her children’s lives and how she has turned to them for “advice”. Along with Maxwell, Simpson has two children, Ace, nine, and Birdie, three, whom she shares with her husband, Eric Johnson.

“Maxwell loves animals, and I’m like let’s do like a pet line,” she explained. “She’s great at drawing, and she picks colour pallets, she draws…But she designs so great and it’s so cute.”

“And she is unreal on TikTok, like that girl can edit better than most, it’s shocking,” she added. “So I always go to Maxwell for advice and I feel like she’s way more on trend than I am.”