Jessica Simpson has addressed rumours she used diabetes medication Ozempic to lose weight.

The “Irresistible” singer’s appearance became a topic of conversation and body shaming last year after she appeared in a Pottery Barn Instagram advertisement, in which she gave a tour of her daughter Birdie’s bedroom.

However, the ad sparked concern among fans, with some alleging Simpson didn’t “look or sound like herself,” as reported by Page Six.

Though Simpson openly admitted to previously using diet pills in her memoir Open Book, she shot down recent accusations she was using Ozempic during an interview with Bustle, where she said: “Oh Lord. I mean, it is not. It is willpower.”

The MTVNewlywed’s star also expressed disappointment that people still comment on the appearances of others, and sarcastically asked if fans would prefer she start drinking again because that was when she was “heavier”.

But Simpson showed no indication she was going to let body shamers “derail” her, because she is “too old for that”.

This is not the first time that Simpson has shut down public criticism of her appearance, as the mother of three released a statement on Instagram shortly after the response to her Pottery Barn ad.

“As much as I have learned to block out destructive noise…peoples’ comments and judgements can still hurt deeply with their incessant nagging ‘you will never be good enough,’” Simpson wrote on 6 November. The author continued to say that if she could overcome her alcohol abuse, then she “can and always will” get through anything else.

Despite the negativity, Simpson said she appreciates the way her body has transformed over the years, and that her fluctuation in weight is a personal asset she is proud of. “I am fortunate to have been every size,” she said. “For [my] brand, understanding the women [who buy our products], and for my psyche.”

Simpson opened up about her journey to self-love as she rose to fame in her 2020 memoir. The pop singer spoke about the pressure she felt to look a certain way when she started in the music industry. “I immediately went on an extremely strict diet and started taking diet pills, which I would do for the next 20 years,” she wrote.

In a 2010 interview with Oprah, Simpson expressed a desire to not “feed into” the hate she was receiving or allow people to think it was affecting her.

She said it was a “really hard thing” for her to speak about because she “celebrates women of all sizes,” but acknowledged the difficulty in becoming comfortable in yourself.