Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jessie J has praised her boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman after they welcomed a baby boy last month.

The 35-year-old “Who’s Laughing Now” musician gave birth to her first child after undergoing a C-section and has now shared an emotional tribute to thank her partner, 39, for being the “peace” to her “fear”.

Jessie, born Jessica Ellen Cornish, told fans she was expecting a boy with professional basketball player Colman back in January.

In a new Instagram Story, Cornish wrote a long message to show her gratitude for Colman who she describes as a “beam of light” when he came into her life in 2021.

“I struggle to keep things private. I think if you know me you know that. I want to protect people I love and keep it for just myself...and then so often I think f*** it because life is short but I don’t want to regret it,” she wrote.

Behind the text is a photograph of Colman’s hand holding hers as she is having the C-section procedure performed behind a screen.

Cornish shared that she met Colman during a difficult time after she had dealt with a miscarriage

“I met this man, weeks after my miscarriage in 2021. Like a beam of light. He lit up my dark days. It was a whirlwind love and a miracle that we fell pregnant naturally with not one issue during,” she recalled.

Jessie J shares emotional tribute to boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman (@jessiej via Instagram)

She continued: “Grateful doesn’t cut it. He has given me many of the best gifts of my life.”

The singer then said that her boyfriend “didn’t let go” of her hand throughout her time in hospital.

“I wouldn’t have been able to go through it without him,” she said.

Cornish concluded that her boyfriend was “the calm to my crazy. The peace to my fear. The Daddy to my baby.”

The “Do It Like A Dude” musician then shared a glowy selfie as she fed her baby.

Elsewhere on Instagram, the singer reflected on having a C-section, telling fans that she had planned for a natural birth before she found out at the 40-week scan that her baby was the “completely wrong way around”.

“I spent nine months prepping for a natural birth. Strict food, the epi no, yoga, swimming, hypnobirthing methods. I had a tens machine, a birthing comb, I wanted a pool birth ideally with no medication,” she wrote.

“I had a scan at a few days off of 40 weeks and he was completely the wrong way around and stuck as he was a little chunkier than your average and long. I did everything to try and turn him for two months but he said ‘Nah mum I wanna make an entrance out the roof, not the front door’.”

“I had a birth and it was everything I wanted because I got him at the end of it, that’s all that matters,” she concluded.