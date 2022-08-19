Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jessie J has spoken out about how she’s been “grieving the loss” of her baby, after suffering a miscarriage last November.

On Instagram on Friday, the 34-year-old singer shared two images of herself, one from when she was 16 and one that appeared to be taken recently. In the caption, she went on to share an emotional message about how it has not been “easy” for her to have a baby, following her misarriage last year.

“When I was 16 years old I wrote a list of things I wanted by the time I was 30,” she wrote. “1st thing on the list was to be a Mum. Now I’m nearly 35 and some days the grief of losing a baby and it not being easy to have one, and wanting my life in that way to look completely different to what it looks like right now just overwhelms me.”

The “Price Tag” singer whose real name is Jessica Ellen Cornish, went on to acknowledge how “normal” it is to have “days of complete sadness” and that she wants to “honour all the feelings that come up, good and bad”.

“The bad isn’t often at all and yes I could go through this moment right now today alone in private and usually do, but today I am here,” she wrote.

Jessie concluded her message by showing her support to all the people in the world who have suffered a miscarriage and “feel just like [she] does”.

“Because I know thousands of people around the [world] feel just like I do. Maybe you read this and feel the love I have for you,” she added. “I hope you can. Connecting is key. Hugging you all.”

Fans and celebrities sent Jessie J words of love and support in the comments of her post.

“You are doing amazing girl,” songwriter Jessica Gombar said. “All in gods time.”

“I love you very very very much,” musical artist Kennedi added.

Another fan wrote: “Thank you Jessie for this post. I needed someone to say those words so much. Love you.”

In a since-deleted Instagram post shared in November 2021, Jessie first revealed she had a miscarriage and described her feelings after it.

“Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying ‘seriously though how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant.’ By yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down,” the “Bang Bang” singer captioned a photo of herself holding a positive pregnancy test.

During an episode of The Diary of a CEO podcast in May, Jessie opened up about her “dreadful” experience and how early in her pregnancy, something didn’t feel “right”.

“I still had very intense nausea, I just knew something wasn’t the same,” she said, before noting that she went to see a doctor that day.

“I was like: ‘Just tell me the truth, what’s going on?’ and she said: ‘Your baby’s heartbeat is very low,’ and there’s this, like, ring,” Jessie said. “And I was like: ‘Well, what does that mean?’ and she said: ‘It often means that the baby will have some sort of disability or deformity.’”

According to Jessie, when she went to another doctor for a second opinion, she was told that there was “no heartbeat”, before acknowledging how her “baby had passed”.

“That was within three, four hours of the first one,” she added. “I had two scans on the same day, and within the first scan and the second scan, the baby had passed.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the “Domino” singer, who previously said that she wanted to have child on her own, went on to describe how the experience made her believe that she wasn’t supposed to start a family “alone”.

“I knew that the reason it happened was because I wasn’t supposed to do it alone,” she said. “Like I know that I’m supposed to find someone that wants this as much as I do.”