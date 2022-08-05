Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email

Jessie J made a fan’s dream come true when the singer plucked the fan out of a crowd do her makeup.

The “Price Tag” singer was performing at her concert in London last week when she spotted a sign in the crowd that read: “Make my life…Let me glam you?” The sign belonged to 22-year-old makeup artist Lucy Stephenson-Gill, who had decorated the poster with pictures showing off her makeup talent.

In footage shared from the 26 July concert, the singer paused her performance to have a conversation with the fellow Brit. Jessie J holds up the poster for the rest of the crowd to see and asks Lucy for her Instagram username to reach out after the show. The singer ultimately granted her wish and agreed to let Lucy do her makeup for the following concert in London.

Days later, Jessie J shared behind-the-scenes footage of her makeup session with Lucy to social media. On Thursday, the 34-year-old singer explained to her TikTok followers that she had actually seen Lucy’s work before when she was tagged in a post by the artist, who had replicated one of Jessie’s makeup looks. “A couple weeks ago, I was tagged in a post by a makeup artist on Instagram that had done her version of a look that @anthonynguyenmakeup had done on me,” Jessie said in the TikTok video. “Last night at my show at KOKO, I saw the young woman in the front row and we got talking.”

“She basically asked if she could do my makeup one day and I said…Do you want to do it tomorrow night?” the singer continued. “That’s tonight. Her name is Lucy, and we’re about to get into this look, baby.”

Lucy’s glam for the “Domino” singer featured a smokey eye, rosy blush, and a nude lip. Jessie J proceeded to do a photoshoot in Lucy’s makeup look, and paired the neutral-toned makeup with a brown cut-out dress from Rat & Boa and a pair of Fendi leggings. The singer then shared footage from their session to social media and captioned her post: “She was 10 years old when my first album came out.”

Taking to Instagram, Lucy reflected on the magical moment when Jessie J made her dreams a reality. The young makeup artist thanked Jessie J for giving her this once in a lifetime opportunity and shared with her followers some words on the importance of manifesting your dreams.

“What a SURREAL feeling to have that recognition by someone I’ve loved for so long,” she wrote in her post. “I’ve just been soaking it all up and keeping the memory for myself for the last week but I’m so glad I’m able to share this now to everyone that will be as excited about this as I am.”

“I took the step to make this experience possible for myself, but Jess made this HAPPEN,” she continued. “I could never express how thankful I am for this day and the opportunities this will open up for me and my career moving forward. Thank you a million times @jessiej”.

Jessie J responded: “YOU DID THAT BABY GIRL”.