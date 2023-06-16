Jessie J fans praise singer for sharing nude photo of post-partum body

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jessie J fans have been praising the new mother for encouraging post-partum body confidence.

The British singer, 35, who is best known for her hits “Price Tag”, “Bang Bang” and “Do It Like A Dude”, and formerly for being a coach on The Voice UK, welcomed her baby son last month with basketball player boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman.

The musician, real named Jessica Cornish, announced on Tuesday (13 June) that the pair had named their son Sky Safir Cornish Colman, and has been sharing Sky’s progress in his first month.

In a new Instagram post, Cornish has shared a nude photograph of herself 11 days post-partum to remind herself and fans to embrace their bodies even when things don’t “snap back”.

“I’m writing this for myself as well as anyone else that needs to read this,” the new mother began on Thursday (15 June).

“Your body was a home for someone else to live in for nine months. Your organs have moved and need to find their way back to where they were before. Your uterus is still deflating slowly. Your hormones are flying and crashing.”

She reassured fans, and herself, to celebrate their bodies post-partum.

Jessie continued: "Take your time. Be easy on yourself, your body AND your mind. Remember you are in recovery and don’t forget to also remind those around you."It will be bigger and smaller in different places. IT IS BEAUTIFUL and NATURAL."Ignore the whispers of what some people say you should or shouldn’t look like after a certain time. It’s 2023. People need to chill.

“This was my body 11 days after giving birth and I still look pretty much the same now 35 days on. I LOVE my body. It has given me the most magical roommate inside and outside of my body,” she added, admitting she is still wearing some of her maternity clothes more than a month after Sky’s arrival.

Fans have been praising the singer for her positive words, with one person commenting: “Some of the most important words anyone postpartum needs to hear… you will never be the same because you made a life!”

Another fan wrote: “Took me 12 months to ‘snap forward’...I love my body more now [because] I’ve seen what it’s capable of.”

“Right in the tear duct again,” added another.

To mark Sky’s first month, Jessie shared a reel including the first moments of her son’s birth. She said that the past 30 days have “felt like one long best day of my entire life”.

The clip captures the moment when Jessie holds Sky for the first time, as well as a video of the umbilical cord being cut by the midwife.

“Mummy and Daddy love you more than anything in this world baby boy,” she added.

Jessie J and partner Chanan Safir Colman pose in front of a mirror with their newborn son, Sky (Instagram/Jessie J)

Jessie also thanked her fans for following her pregnancy and motherhood journey, adding: “Please join me in sharing in my joy.”

The musician had kept the identity of the father of her child quiet until recently, when she confirmed it was 39-year-old Danish-Israeli basketball player Colman.

“Ah f*** it,” she wrote on Instagram to share a series of pictures of Colman. “I can’t keep secreetssssss with ALL AH DIS LOVEEEE INSIDE OF MEEEE.”

Though it’s unclear how Jessie and Colman met, in her tribute post, she revealed that she first met him in 2021, weeks after she experienced a miscarriage.