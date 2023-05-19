Jessie J welcomes her first baby over a year after miscarriage: ‘I am flying in love’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jessie J is officially a mother to her first baby boy.

On her Instagram Story on Friday, the 35-year-old shared the big news and said that she welcomed her son a week ago. “My whole life changed,” she wrote. “My son entered this world and my heart grew twice the size. That feeling is indescribable.”

The singer, whose real name is Jessica Cornish, continued to describe how happy she is about this newest addition to her family.

“I am flying in love,” she wrote. “He is magic. He is all my dreams come true. He is my whole [world]. He and I are both doing great. I am soaking up every second and can’t believe he is real, here, and mine.”

Jessie J, who’s been vocal about her previous experience with a miscarriage, thanked her Instagram followers for their support before noting that she’s taking a brief step back from social media.

“For all of you that have followed my journey to this moment, thank you all for your continued love and support,” the “Price Tag” singer concluded. “I will be back on instagram when I’m ready.”

In January, Jessie J first announced that she was pregnant in an emotional Instagram video shared one year after she suffered a miscarriage. The video began with a shot of her positive pregnancy test, and continued with the singer showing off her growing baby bump during various stages of her pregnancy.

“I am so happy and terrified to finally share this… Please be gentle with me,” she wrote in the caption of the Instagram video, adding: “Honestly, ya girl just wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate covered pickle with no questions asked.”

While she hasn’t publicly revealed who the father of her baby is, she did praise him on Instagram in March when she shared a video of herself singing in honour of Mother’s Day in the UK. “I love your Daddy so much, you wouldn’t be on your way without him,” she wrote in the caption. “He is the most patient, calm and good looking man. You are going to LOVE him when you meet him.”

Although she hasn’t spoken out about her relationship status, Jessie J has been romantically linked to professional basketball player Chanan Safir Colman since April 2022.

(jessiej/Instagram)

The arrival of the “Bang Bang” singer’s baby also came after she revealed in November 2021 that she suffered a miscarriage. At the time, the singer said “to get pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience I will never forget and I know I will have again”. She also noted that she was grieving with the “millions of women all over the world [who] have felt this pain and way worse”.

In November 2022, a year after her miscarriage, she reflected on her grieving process and paid tribute to her “angel baby”.

“It still hurts and all day I have just been thinking about all the women and men and families who have been through this numerous times and how incredibly strong they are,” she wrote. “Grief is such a weird and personal journey. Time helps but it never truly fades.”