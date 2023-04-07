Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jessie J is cherishing the last stage of her pregnancy as she prepares to give birth.

In January, the “Domino” singer revealed that she is expecting a child a year after she suffered a miscarriage.

In a set of intimate photographs posted on Thursday (6 April), the 34-year-old showed fans her pregnant body in the nude while she sat in water in a bathtub.

The first photo was taken using the reflection of her bathtub’s tap and the second showed her legs stretched out in the tub while she soaked and watched a film.

She also shared a short clip of her baby kicking and moving inside her belly, and a mirror selfie in which she beamed while showing off her baby bump.

Jessie J, whose real name is Jessica Cornish, wrote in the caption: “I want to remember this feeling forever.”

She added: “And anyone who has commented ‘inappropriate’ on this post. I bet you zoomed before you commented.”

The singer’s friends gushed over the photos, with many praising her for sharing them.

Paloma Faith wrote: “Amazing pics… Welcome to superhero territory.”

Professor Green added: “Seeing and feeling those kicks even as the paternal figure is something else.”

Meanwhile, Stacey Solomon, who recently gave birth to her fifth child, commented that Jessie J’s pregnancy pictures were “magic”.

When she announced her pregnancy earlier this year, Jessie J wrote on Instagram that she was “so happy and terrified” to share the news.

It came after the “Bang Bang” singer revealed in November 2022 that she had suffered a miscarriage.

At the time, she said that getting pregnant “was a miracle in itself and an experience I will never forget and I know I will have again”.

In another post after her announcement, Jessie J said it had been “very interesting observing how women are with each other” as she addressed comments on her post.

In an Instagram Story, she wrote: ““Pregnancy is the most relatable but UNIQUE journey. We all feel it and deal with it OUR own way.

“Telling someone how they feel or what to feel is just not the way to do it.”

She encouraged other women to consider “how you comment to and about each other”, adding that “pregnancy is not a competition”.