Khloe Kardashian hints at her son’s name

Khloe Kardashian has explained why she hasn’t shared the name of her eight-month-old son, but she did hint at his first initial.

The 38-year-old spoke about her second child, who she welcomed in August via surrogate with ex Tristan Thompson, during Thursday’s episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show. Along with their baby boy, the former couple share a soon-to-be five-year-old daughter, True.

Speaking to Jennifer Hudson, Kardashian said that while her son has been named, she hasn’t publicly revealed it yet. She also confessed that she wasn’t set on what to name him when her son was born.

“He’s named, but I haven’t announced it,” she explained. “At first, I really did not know what I was going to name him. I wanted to meet him, and feel him out a little bit. So at first, he didn’t have a name.”

However, she said that once he was given a name, she was waiting to announce it for a different reason.

“I’ve been waiting for the premiere of our show,” she said, referring to season three of The Kardashians, which airs on Hulu on 25 May. “And I didn’t know it’d be this far out. So, now I’m just like, if my daughter outs me, I’m screwed.”

Hudson chimed in and asked if her son’s name would start with a T, just like his big sister’s does, as that’s what fans have “been guessing”. In response, the Good American founder said: “I think it will start with a T.”

Kardashian went on to discuss True’s relationship with her brother and said that her daughter loves being “a big sister”.

“I was worried because I wasn’t pregnant and I didn’t know if it would be hard for her to understand,” she said.” And it’s just crazy how resilient and instinctual children are. She’s so maternal and loving, and she’s such a good big sister.”

During the season two premiere of The Kardashians last year, Kardashian said that she and her now-ex conceived their son in November 2021. That was only one month before bombshell reports revealed that Thompson had cheated on her and fathered a baby with personal trainer Maralee Nichols.

Prior to officially splitting up in 2022, the pair had an off-and-on again relationship since 2016. Thompson previously cheated on Kardashian on various occasions, including in 2018 just days before she gave birth to True.

Kardashian’s recent comments about her baby came two days after she and her ex made headlines after being spotted together at a McDonald’s in California on 4 April.

Last month, The Sun reported that Thompson bought a mansion in Los Angeles right next to his ex’s house, prompting speculation about their relationship.

Kardashian denied rumours that she is dating anyone, telling Hudson: “I am single.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Kardashian gushed over her son and explained how similar he is to his sister.

“He is a little chunk, and I wouldn’t have it any other way,” she said. “I love a chubby baby. He is a quiet baby and he’s a happy baby, which is amazing. My daughter was the same, so I’ve been lucky twice.”