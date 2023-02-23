Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Khloe Kardashian’s former household assistant has filed a lawsuit against her over unpaid wages and his alleged job termination, prompting the reality star to deny these claims.

The lawsuit, which was obtained by Entertainment Tonight, sees Kardashian’s former assistant, Matthew Manhard, claiming that he was let go from his job in November 2022. He first started his position in January 2019.

He alleged that in May 2022, he had surgery and was hospitalised after dislocating and fracturing his knee. Following the accident, he told Kardashian that he’d be taking a leave of absence due to the injury.

Manhard then claimed that once he returned to work six months later, he was told that he no longer had his job, according to a report by ET.

The former assistant also claimed that Kardashian’s home wasn’t a fit work environment, alleging that he didn’t receive proper wages when working overtime, which included 12 hour shifts, and that his schedule was so busy that he couldn’t take his legally required breaks.

He also claimed that the Good American founder broke some of California’s labour laws. He is now seeking monetary compensation.

The reality star’s legal representative has since denied these allegations in a statement to ET, saying: “It’s unfortunate to learn that a former employee would choose to go this route. Matthew was properly classified and compensated for his role.”

“Toward the end of his employment, he was on a leave of absence for an extended period, and the role eventually needed to be replaced,” they added. “We will not tolerate false accusations and will prove that this is a frivolous lawsuit.”

The Independent has contacted a representative for Kardashian for further comment.

Back in May 2021, Kardashian’s older sister, Kim, was also sued by former employees who claimed that she didn’t pay them the wages they are owed and didn’t allow them to take meal breaks. The seven former employees worked at her $60m Hidden Hills home as gardeners and maintenance staff.

The lawsuit also alleged that Kim never paid wages on time, did not hand out itemised pay stubs, and that she kept a portion of the wages for tax, which she then failed to hand over to the government.

A representative for the reality star then denied these accusations, as the workers “were hired and paid through a third-party vendor hired by Kim to provide ongoing services”.

“Kim is not party to the agreement made between the vendor and their workers, therefore she is not responsible for how the vendor manages their business and the agreements they have made directly with their staff,” the representative told Page Six at the time. “Kim has never not paid a vendor for their services and hopes that the issue between these workers and the vendor who hired them can be amicably resolved soon.”