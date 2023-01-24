Khloe Kardashian speaks out about death of Tristan Thompson’s mother

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Khloe Kardashian has broken her silence about the death of Tristan Thompson’s mother, Andrea Thompson.

The 38-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Monday to share a series of photos of Andrea along with a lengthy caption. Her post comes after it was reported that the basketball star’s mother died from a heart attack earlier this month.

“I have been avoiding this,” Kardashian wrote. “Avoiding accepting this is real. I have so much to say but nothing at all…. I have so many emotions and still I feel numb. Life can be brutally unfair at times and This has been one of the toughest times in so many of our lives.”

She went on to express how grateful she was for Andrea.

“​​So difficult that I’m choosing not to say goodbye for good because that is something I cannot fathom,” the Good American founder continued. “Goodbyes for good are something I don’t believe in. I KNOW I will see you again. I know I will hear your sweet voice and infectious laugh again. I’ll see you again with the many that have gone before you that I so desperately miss, love and cherish.”

She also emphasised how much she “will continue to miss [her] more and more every single day.”

“I know you are with our Lord and Savior. I know you are rejoicing up there,” Kardashian added. “Dancing and singing and probably yelling “who does that!!” because we are crying at your loss.”

Kardashian then referred to Andrea’s close relationship with Tristan and his brothers, Dishawn, Daniel, and Amari, who were also featured in the reality star’s post.

“At the same time, I know you never wanted to leave your boys. They are your entire world,” she wrote. “They will learn to live with the hole in their hearts because they are warriors just like their warrior mommy.”

The Kardashians star said that she would be there for Amari, who suffers from epilepsy, a neurological disorder. In 2013, Tristain founded The Amari Thompson Fund to help support children with the medical condition.

“Just know, I promise you, Amari will be perfectly ok,” Kardashian concluded. “We will all look after him, help him and protect him. Your boys will be ok because they have their guardian Angel by their side.”

Kardashian’s Instagram post comes weeks after she attended Andrea’s funeral with mother Kris Jenner and sister Kim Kardashian, according to People. On 6 January, TMZ was the first to report that Andrea died in her home in Toronto.

Earlier this month, Jenner paid tribute to Andrea on Instagram and expressed how “heartbroken” she was by her “sudden passing”.

“You were the most amazing, dedicated, devoted, and selfless mom and such a loving, kind, and fabulous grandmother,” she wrote in the caption of the post. “What a blessing you were to your family!!! I will miss you Andrea. I will miss your bright spirit and amazing light. Thank you for always praying for us and lifting us up and encouraging us along the way.”