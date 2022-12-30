Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Jessie James Decker revealed that she’s not “bothered” by the online backlash she’s received over a picture of her children’s abs.

During a recent interview with Fox News, the 34-year-old singer responded to the online criticism about her three children, Vivianne, Eric, seven, and Forrest, four, who she shares with her husband, Eric Decker. Her comments come after she shared a photo on Instagram of the young trio wearing bathing suits and showing off their abs, prompting trolls to accuse Decker of using photoshop on their bodies.

Speaking to the publication, Decker addressed that she isn’t letting any of the online hate get to her.

“I don’t know that I ever think too deep into it,” the “Should Have Known Better” singer said. “It comes with the territory. But I feel like I know what a great mom I am, and I know my truth.”

Decker added she opted to laugh about the reactions she received. She also expressed how much she and her husband support their children.

“We tune out the noise, and we’re proud of them [their children],” she added.

In November, fans in the comments of Decker’s Instagram post accused her of photoshopping abs onto her children’s stomachs and claimed that their bodies look “strange”.

Decker shut those claims down, at the time, commenting: “It’s a sad world we live in today when having healthy fit kids who are super active, play sports [and] build muscle is naturally ‘weird.’”

In response to the remark about her editing her children’s bodies, she sarcastically wrote: “Yeah I used an ‘ab’ app on my small children wtf.”

The following day, she shared an Instagram Reel to address the photo, with the singer noting that some of the online backlash was quite “bonkers”.

“Being accused of photoshopping abs on my kids (I can’t help but laugh) or … the polar opposite over ‘overtraining’ our kids makes me realise how bizarre our world has gotten regarding the body and what’s normal and what’s not,” she wrote. “We preach about body positivity and acceptance but my kids having a mass amount of genetic and built muscle from athletics is ‘weird?’”

She went on to describe how healthy her children are and how much they enjoy doing physical activities, before encouraging her followers to be more “accepting of all people”.

“I want to raise my kids to feel proud of their bodies and hard work from either Vivis elite competitive gymnastics to Eric Jr wanting to be like dad as an NFL receiver to little Forrest who spends hours dancing his heart out,” Decker continued, at the time. “Let’s not pick and choose what we normalise regarding bodies and be accepting of all people and children.”

The “Flip My Hair” singer concluded the post by citing some of the achievements that her children could have in the future.

“I’m proud of my children and encourage them to live their dreams,” she added. “So we’ll see y’all at the 2032 Olympics, and wearing Bubbys jersey in the stands and dancing at Forrests rock concert.”