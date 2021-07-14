Country musician Jessie James Decker posted a tearful Instagram Story about the body-shaming she’s been experiencing, telling her followers it “hurts her heart”.

The “Flip my Hair” singer said she had seen a Reddit page that “rips her apart on a daily basis” about her weight.

She repeated some of the insults she had read that described her appearance as “fat,” “boxy” and “terrible”.

“​​It’s pretty awful, and I cannot believe this is still happening in the world – that people are doing this,” she said.

Sounding increasingly upset, Ms Decker said she found the Reddit page “so disgusting,” and added: “I’m shaking because I cannot believe what I’m reading.”

Her voice broke as she said the comments made her stop and look in the mirror and ask herself if there was something wrong with her.

Crying, she went on: “It is hurtful, and I am such a strong, confident person, and I always have been, but it does hurt my heart a little that people are ripping every little thing about me apart. It’s mean and it’s bullying and it’s not OK. I hope my daughter doesn’t grow up in a world where people do this to her because it’s wrong.”

Ms Decker said she was recording while hiding in the bathroom because she didn’t want her daughter to see her so upset. She shares her daughter Vivianne, 7, and sons Eric Jr., 5, and Forrest, 3, with her husband, former NFL star Eric Decker, according to PageSix.com.

She added a message to those who had been body-shaming her: “I just want you to keep in mind that I’m a person. I’m a human being and your words hurt me.”

“If you don’t like me, then leave me alone. If you don’t like what I have to say, if you don’t like what I do, if you don’t like anything about me – then stop paying attention to me. Just leave me alone. Don’t obsess over what I do. Don’t look at my pictures. Don’t look at my videos. Don’t look at my posts. If you don’t like me, leave me alone.”