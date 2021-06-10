Trump spokesman mocked for claiming Jill Biden copied G7 look from Ivanka Trump

Jason Miller, an aide for former president Donald Trump, is being mocked after claiming Jill Biden copied her G-7 look from Ivanka Trump.

On Thursday, the first lady and her husband Joe Biden were photographed meeting Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie in Cornwall, England, ahead of the G7 summit tomorrow.

For the occasion, Dr Biden chose a black-and-white polka dot Brandon Maxwell dress, which she paired with a Zadig & Voltaire blazer emblazoned with “Love” on the back in rhinestones.

However, according to Miller, the first lady’s dress appeared similar to one worn by the former president’s daughter, Ivanka, who visited then-Prime Minister Theresa May at 10 Downing Street alongside her father in 2019.

“Hmmm…this reminds me of what @IvankaTrump wore to 10 Downing!” Miller tweeted, along with a photo of the former first daughter, in response to a tweet from CNN White House correspondent Kate Bennett about the first lady’s outfit.

In the photo, which included a screenshot of Miller’s search for “Ivanka 10 Downing,” the 39-year-old could be seen wearing a black-and-white polka dot dress by Burberry, which featured a flared skirt and a pussy bow tie.

While both dresses are black and white and feature polka dots, Miller’s followers were unimpressed with the comparison, with many mocking the Trump aide for focusing on the insignificant detail of Ivanka’s former outfit.

“Look at what your life has become lol. Looking up articles on what dress Ivanka wore at some point in her life. Sad,” one person tweeted.

Another said: “OMG Jason, now you are a fashion critic too?? What else do you do?”

“Wonder if he had to go to a folder on his computer to check that or if he has her looks memorised,” someone else questioned.

The tweet also prompted one person to joke that Miller was right and Ivanka “invented polka dots,” while another person encouraged the former president’s aide to “get a life”.

Separately from Miller’s claim, Dr Biden’s outfit also sparked comparisons to the statement jacket worn by former first lady Melania Trump in 2018 during a visit to facilities housing migrant children in Texas, which read: “I really don’t care, do u?”