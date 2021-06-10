Jill Biden praised over designer Zadig & Voltaire blazer bedazzled with ‘Love’

Jill Biden has earned praise for her meaningful sartorial choice while cementing herself as a fashion icon with her latest outfit.

On Thursday, the first lady and her husband, President Joe Biden, met with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his new wife Carrie in Cornwall England, ahead of the G7 summit tomorrow.

For the occasion, Dr Biden opted for a white and black polka dot Brandon Maxwell dress, which she paired with a Zadig & Voltaire blazer emblazoned with “Love” on the back in rhinestones.

When asked about the black blazer, which she first wore in 2019, Dr Biden said she had chosen the jacket because she wanted to bring “love from America”.

“Well, I think that we’re bringing love from America,” Dr Biden told reporters. “This is a global conference and we’re trying to bring unity across the globe and I think that’s important right now, that people feel a sense of unity from all the countries and feel a sense of hope after this year of the pandemic.”

However, the outfit prompted immediate comparisons to a statement jacket worn by former First Lady Melania Trump during a visit to facilities housing migrant children in Texas in 2018, which read: “I really don’t care. do u?” on the back.

In addition to a discussion about the juxtaposition between the jackets worn by Dr Biden and her predecessor, the first lady’s style choice also prompted praise on its own.

“Love Jill Biden’s jacket,” one person tweeted, while another said: “A jacket’s message is worth a thousand words. Thank you for promoting LOVE Jill Biden!”

Someone else described the first lady’s jacket as “a perfectly appropriate jacket” and “cute, stylish, and endearing,” before adding: “No parallels need to be drawn to any previous jackets worn by any previous first lady.”

The first lady’s decision to wear the designer jacket also sparked approval among fans who noticed her choice to recycle fashion pieces, as she has worn the blazer on a number of occasions.

“She’s worn this jacket before. Gasp! Dr Jill Biden actually wears an item of clothing more than once, like most people,” one person pointed out. “And she is a total contrast to the former first lady in just about every way possible - and it’s refreshing.”

While Dr Biden’s jacket is no longer for sale on the Zadig & Voltaire website, a white version of the blazer is currently available for $448.

Following the G-7 summit, the president and first lady are set to meet with Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle on Sunday.

Ahead of the meeting, Dr Biden expressed her well-wishes to the royal family on what would have been Prince Philip’s 100th birthday.

“We are holding the entire royal family in our hearts today, and wishing them peace and comfort on what would have been Prince Philip’s 100th birthday,” she tweeted on Thursday.