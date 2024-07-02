Fans praise First Lady Jill Biden’s third cover on Vogue: ‘Elegant’

Support truly

Fans have praised US First Lady Jill Biden’s third cover for Vogue.

On July 1, Dr. Biden made her third appearance in Vogue as the cover star for the magazine’s August 2024 issue. Although she appeared on the cover of the digital Winter 2023 issue – alongside granddaughter Naomi Biden, who posed in her wedding dress – her first solo cover for Vogue was in August 2021, a few months after her husband Joe Biden began his term as US president.

In her latest photoshoot for Vogue, Dr. Biden opted for a silk, white tuxedo dress with matching buttons. She also posed with blue earrings, a gold ring, and wore pink lipstick.

On X, formerly Twitter, many fans applauded Dr. Biden’s appearance on the latest cover of Vogue.

“Elegant,” one user wrote, while another added: “She looks great.”

“My god she is stunning,” a third person said. “Her inner beauty shines through.”

Others praised her outfit for the occasion, with one writing, “This suit,” along with three fire emojis.

In addition to the white tuxedo dress, the photoshoot also featured Dr. Biden wearing a navy blue Michael Kors shirt, paired with light blue earrings.

In her interview with Vogue, which took place earlier this year, Dr. Biden briefly opened up about her personal life. The publication noted that the photoshoot, which took place in April, was meant to be taken at her SoulCycle class. However, the plan ultimately shifted with the photoshoot being held at her home in Wilmington, Delaware, so she could spend some quality time with her husband.

“It’s not that often Joe and I get to have a whole morning together, just coffee, you know, talking,” she explained.

In an editor’s note, Vogue addressed Joe Biden’s debate with Donald Trump on June 27, as the televised event led to viewers thinking that the current president should not be the Democratic Party’s 2024 presidential nominee.

When Vogue contacted Dr. Biden about the debate on June 30, she said that she and her husband “will not let those 90 minutes define the four years he’s been president.”

“We will continue to fight,” she said, before noting that her husband “will always do what’s best for the country.”

On Sunday, the 81-year-old president met with his family at Camp David in Maryland to discuss his political future in the wake of his frail, confused appearance in Atlanta last week, which only heightened doubts about his cognitive ability and sparked calls for him to drop out of the race for the White House.

Biden’s family reportedly encouraged him to stay the course as he spent Sunday with his wife, his children, and grandchildren, with the possibility of firing campaign advisers said to have been discussed.