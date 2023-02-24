Jill Biden’s granddaughter comes to her rescue as wind unsettles dress on Africa trip

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jill Biden’s granddaughter, Naomi Biden, took a moment to help the adjust the First Lady’s dress in the wind during their five-day trip to Africa.

The pair arrived at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi on Friday following a visit to Namibia. Naomi is the daughter of Kathleen Buhle and Hunter Biden, the eldest child of President Joe Biden, who he welcomed with his late wife, Neila Hunter.

As Naomi and Jill came off of the Air Force plane and waved to the press, the FLOTUS’ blue dress began to flow upwards due to the wind. Naomi then stepped in to help her grandmother by firmly holding onto the dress to keep it from rising up. With her hand on the skirt, Naomi proceeded to walk down the stairs of the aircraft with Jill as they greeted the public.

Along with her blue dress, Jill wore a pair of black heels while her granddaughter wore a multi-coloured dress and cheetah-print heels. The 29-year-old also had her hair in a high bun.

Jill is currently on her third day of her five day tour of Africa, marking her first visit to the country as First Lady. During this trip, she is focusing on empowering women and girls while also highlighting the devastating drought that is increasing food insecurity across the Horn of Africa.

During her visit to Namibia on Thursday, she expressed how grateful she was to be in Africa with her granddaughter by her side.

“It’s so great for me to be able to bring a member of the family. I think it’s a tradition, or, actually that we’ve seen other families from first families, bring members of their family to just see the rest of the world and just experience the world,” she said, via Daily Mail.

Jill’s granddaughter is notably a newlywed and got married at the White House to now-husband Peter Neal in November. The occasion took place on the South Lawn and was the 19th wedding to be held at the Executive Mansion since 1800. The celebration also marked the first White House wedding with a president’s granddaughter as the bride.

(AFP via Getty Images)

In an interview with Vogue ahead of the nuptials, Naomi revealed how stressed her grandmother was about a particular part of the wedding.

“I do know she lost sleep over the fact that I was planning to serve turkey sandwiches at the lunch,” she said.

Naomi also shared some of the advice that she gained from Jill before the event.

“She has really stressed to me that every time I get anxious about wedding stuff to take a breath and remember that it’s just a day about Peter and me and being around the people we love,” she explained. “She’s taught me so much about being independent and self-sufficient. But that doesn’t mean you can’t also be a selfless and fiercely loyal partner.”