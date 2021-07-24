Jill Biden wears Ralph Lauren Team USA outfit to cheer on US athletes at Tokyo Olympics

Jill Biden has made her latest appearance at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, this time wearing an official Ralph Lauren Team USA outfit which she said made her feel like a “kid on the first day of school”.

On Saturday, the first lady, who appeared at Friday’s opening ceremony dressed in a Brandon Maxwell dress, attended a women’s 3x3 basketball game and swimming event, where she cheered on US athletes, and where she was also met with cheers of: “Dr Biden!”

For the occasion, the first lady opted for a patriotic look that included a navy Ralph Lauren blazer similar to the one worn by Team USA during the opening ceremony, a blue Team USA mask, a navy T-shirt emblazoned with the American flag and a pair of white pants.

She completed the look with a pair of pearl-drop earrings and a matching bracelet.

During the day of events, Ms Biden, who is on her first solo international outing as first lady, also shared her praise for the designer’s latest Olympic endeavour, revealing that the outfit made her “feel like a new kid – a kid on the first day of school,” according to People.

“You know how you have all your new clothes, but you didn’t wash them - so these jeans are so stiff. So, note to self,” the 70-year-old added.

While the first lady appeared to be a fan of the designer’s latest Team USA outfits, viewers at home have not been as impressed, as many viewers watching the Games at home have called for the fashion brand to be replaced as the official outfitter of Team USA, due to the designer’s “outdated and lame” designs.

“Abolish Ralph Lauren from designing the USA’s Olympic opening ceremony outfits. Have we learned nothing?” one person tweeted after the new uniforms were unveiled.

Dr Biden attends Olympic events in Tokyo (Getty Images)

Ralph Lauren has been one of Team USA’s official outfitters since 2008.