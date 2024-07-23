Jimmy Fallon admits he’s worn Gigi Hadid’s gift every day since he got it

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Jimmy Fallon adores Gigi Hadid, but he may love the gift she got him more.

The talk show host recently admitted he’s used a present the international supermodel gave him since he received it.

“She gave me a sweater from her sweater line years ago,” he confessed to People outside the July 22 premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine in New York City. “I’ve worn it almost every day of my life to all my writers meetings in the morning. It’s a yellow sweater. It’s actually — it’s Wolverine color.”

In honor of Hadid’s knitwear brand launch, Guest in Residence, in 2022, the 29-year-old mother joined Fallon, 49, on his eponymous late-night show – and she didn’t show up empty handed. Hadid gifted the comedian a bundle of pieces from the collection, one of which was the pullover cashmere sweater.

With Guest in Residence, Hadid prioritized sustainability, offering customers garments made from recycled materials. For $385, customers can purchase the same “Oversized Crew” online in almond, black, denim blue, fuchsia, navy, steel, and stone.

Being that the outlet caught up with Fallon at the showing for the new Marvel movie, People questioned whether the celebrity favored Deadpool or Wolverine. Though Fallon’s close with both Ryan Reynolds, who stars as Deadpool, and Hugh Jackman the Wolverine actor, he’s biased to the superhero colors of one.

“This is Gigi’s fault. I have her sweater and I haven’t done anything,” Fallon said. “I just wear it every morning to this meeting. And I said she could come on the show. I’m gonna show it to her. This is the best sweater. So cozy. I love.” So, while Fallon may admire the armor of both Deadpool and Wolverine, he admires Hadid’s covering more.

Hadid, rumored to be dating Bradley Cooper, showed up to the Manhattan premiere in a Miu Miu ensemble which revealed the Marvel character she preferred. The mother of one donned a bright yellow bandana top and matching pleated skirt straight from the Miu Miu spring/summer 2024 runway. Hadid paired the outfit with a brown suede belt, black pointed-toe pumps, and the Arcadie Matelassé nappa leather bag with dangling charms.

open image in gallery Gigi Hadid and Blake Lively step out for the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine ( Getty Images )

Fans immediately fawned over Hadid and Blake Lively’s side-by-side “ketchup and mustard” fashion. Lively, who stepped out to support her husband, donned a custom long-sleeve red bodysuit by Versace – claiming Deadpool as her favorite.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, users joked that Hadid and Lively appeared to be representing the barbeque condiments more than they were the Marvel characters.

“It’s giving ketchup and mustard,” one viewer wrote, while others published cartoon images of the condiment bottles.

A third fan added: “Save that outfit Blake, you can wear it to a Chiefs game this season!!!”

Lively, Hadid, Reynolds, and Jackman all joined Taylor Swift at the Kansas City Chiefs’ games last season, supporting her as she cheered on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. The Gossip Girl alum watched the Chiefs face off against the San Francisco 49ers in the 2023 Super Bowl with the “Anti-Hero” singer and Ice Spice.