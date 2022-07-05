Meet the lifelong Harry Potter fan mistaken for Hermione Granger since she was a toddler
Ellie Rowe, 10, has been compared to JK Rowling’s fictional character for as long as she can remember
A lifelong Harry Potter fan has been recognised as Hermione Granger’s double since she was a toddler.
Ellie Rowe, 10, has been compared to controversial author JK Rowling’s fictional character for as long as she can remember.
Her mother Rochelle Rowe, 28, says she was first told Ellie had a resemblance to Granger, played by actress Emma Watson, at her wedding several years ago.
Ellie was just three at the time - and has been hearing the same comparison ever since.
She has embraced her uncanny resemble to the character growing up and would frequently dress up as Hermione in her younger years.
Rochelle a trainee nurse from Cornwall, said: “At our wedding my mother-in-law came up to me and said Ellie looked like Hermione.
“I hadn’t noticed until that moment, but then I thought ‘actually she does quite’!
“From then on, as she grew up, she started looking more and more like her every day.
“When Ellie dressed up in the outfit at around six or seven-years-old it was quite bizarre as really she looked like Hermione’s double.”
Now Ellie’s older, she seems to have slightly outgrown her look - but there is certainly still a strong resemblance there.
Ellie said: “I have loved Harry Potter since I can remember and when people started to tell me that I looked like Hermione Granger it was so exciting.
“I even started to feel like I had magical powers and wanted to go to Hogwarts. I read the books with my mum first and then we watched the films.
“I absolutely loved them at the time and I still do today!”
