Joan Collins has spoken about how she’s “not averse to buying things at Target”.

The 90-year-old English actor, known for her bold and glamourous sense of style, revealed that she recently bought a $28 “leopard-skin bathing suit” at Target, and “everybody thought it was Dolce [& Gabbana]”.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, the Seven Thieves star spoke about various gifts she’s received over the years and how she loves the US retailer corporation chain Target.

Asked whether she’s received plenty of expensive gifts during her career, Collins said: “Oh, when I was doing Dynasty I would go to Paris sometimes, for Dior. I knew [Gianni] Versace very well. Versace gifted me with several beautiful things that I still have.”

Collins went on to list some gifts she received from the Italian fashion house founder.

“A black leather jacket covered in big gold coins,” she recalled. “A felt crossover skirt with a huge embroidered dragon on it, which I still have. Several jackets, which I have.”

When asked whether she’s into purging her closet, Collins said: “You know, they say if you have something and you haven’t worn it for a year, get rid of it? I don’t believe in that.”

This isn’t the first time Collins has spoken about her fashion choices.

In 2019, the actor expressed her strong distaste for jeans while being unveiled as the face of Valentino‘s new festive campaign.

Speaking to Vogue about her collaboration with the high fashion label, Collins said she wishes people spent “more money on clothes” because, in her opinion, “nobody dresses up anymore”.

“If you do, then people stare at you, or make cutting remarks… well, maybe not cutting, but they’ll say something like, ‘Oh, look at you! You’re all dressed up.’ I find that very sad, because it will be the end of women buying elegant clothes in stores,” she said.

“Everybody’s going to end up in jeans and T-shirts, which I think is tragic.”

Collins said she “hates” jeans because she finds them “so unflattering”.

“And I hate jeans with holes in the knees, or holes anywhere. I’m not keen on T-shirts with logos, either. I like to be comfortable, but I want to be elegant, too,” she said.