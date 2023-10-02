Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jodie Turner-Smith has filed for divorce from Joshua Jackson after three years of marriage.

The Queen and Slim star, 37, filed for divorce from the Dawson’s Creek alum, 45, in Los Angeles Superior Court, according to TMZ. The British actor cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split, listing their date of separation as 13 September.

The former couple, who tied the knot in late 2019, are parents to three-year-old daughter, Janie. According to Page Six, Turner-Smith has asked for joint custody of their child and doesn’t want spousal support to be part of divorce proceedings. The former couple reportedly signed a prenuptial agreement.

Turner-Smith and Jackson first began dating after they attended Usher’s 40th birthday party in 2018. "When I first met my husband, we had a one-night stand," the White Noise star revealed on Late Night with Seth Meyers in 2021. "We’re in a two, three-year one-night stand now."

The two secretly tied the knot in December 2019 and welcomed their daughter in April 2020.

Last year, Turner-Smith revealed that she wanted to marry Jackson because of “how loved and supported I felt by him” in their early relationship. “I had never been with anyone who I thought was wanting to lift me up the way that I felt that he was lifting me up,” she told Forbes at the time. "That is one of my favourite things about him."

According to TMZ, the pair sparked breakup rumours in September 2022 after they unfollowed each other on Instagram. However, they later attended the 2023 Oscars together in March the following year.

Turner-Smith and Jackson were most recently spotted celebrating her 37th birthday in New York City just last month. On 5 September, they also attended J Crew’s New York Fashion Week event arm-in-arm.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Turner-Smith and Jackson for comment.