Jodie Turner-Smith reveals why she filed for divorce from Joshua Jackson

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jodie Turner-Smith has revealed what led to her filing for divorce from her husband of three years, Joshua Jackson.

The actress, 37, filed for divorce from the Dawson’s Creek alum, 45, in Los Angeles Superior Court in 2023, according to TMZ. The British actor cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split, listing their date of separation as 13 September 2023. Now, she’s admitted to seeing the separation in a positive manner.

“Sometimes things we really want to work just don’t end up working. And that’s okay,” the Queen and Slim star said to The Times.

“The most important thing is that you choose what’s healthiest for you and your family and definitely your children.”

Despite the marriage not lasting, Turner-Smith said she didn’t view the relationship as a failure. “I don’t think it’s a failure,” she said. “We obviously had such a beautiful moment together. And now it’s time for a new moment for both of us. And how exciting.”

As for her future relationships, the model revealed she wanted to take the time to step back and question whether or not she’s being true to herself.

“If the answer is no, then you have to make a move because I believe that there are visible scars from staying in places that are not good for us. And they don’t just affect us, they affect everybody around us,” she added.

The former couple, who tied the knot in late 2019, are parents to three-year-old daughter, Janie. According to Page Six, Turner-Smith has asked for joint custody of their child and doesn’t want spousal support to be part of divorce proceedings. The former couple reportedly signed a prenuptial agreement.

Turner-Smith and Jackson first began dating after they attended Usher’s 40th birthday party in 2018. “When I first met my husband, we had a one-night stand,” the White Noise star revealed on Late Night with Seth Meyers in 2021. “We’re in a two, three-year one-night stand now.”

The two secretly tied the knot in December 2019 and welcomed their daughter in April 2020.

Last year, Turner-Smith revealed that she wanted to marry Jackson because of “how loved and supported I felt by him” in their early relationship. “I had never been with anyone who I thought was wanting to lift me up the way that I felt that he was lifting me up,” she told Forbes at the time. “That is one of my favourite things about him.”

According to TMZ, the pair sparked breakup rumours in September 2022 after they unfollowed each other on Instagram. However, they later attended the 2023 Oscars together in March the following year.

Turner-Smith and Jackson were spotted celebrating her 37th birthday in New York City just last month. On 5 September, they also attended J Crew’s New York Fashion Week event arm-in-arm.

Shortly after the couple’s divorce was announced, a source told People that Turner-Jackson divorced Jackson because their life plans were not matching up. “She decided that she is done,” they told the outlet at the time.

“They are on very different paths in life,” the source continued. “Jodie loves being a mom. She also loves working.”

The insider also noted: “It turned into an unhealthy marriage that made her unhappy. They will co-parent their daughter. They want her to continue to thrive.”