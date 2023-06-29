What is sleep apnea and how is Joe Biden treating his using a CPAP machine?

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Joe Biden recently began using a CPAP machine to treat sleep apnea, the White House announced on Wednesday, after observers noticed mask marks on the president’s face.

“Since 2008, the president has disclosed his history with sleep apnea in thorough medical reports. He used a CPAP machine last night, which is common for people with that history,” White House spokesman Andrew Bates said, CNN reports.

Here’s what you need to know about the president’s diagnosis, and how he is treating his sleep apnea.

President Biden was seen with marks on his face while speaking with reporters at the White House (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

What is sleep apnea?

Sleep apnea is a common condition in which one’s breathing repeatedly stops and starts during sleep.

According to the Mayo Clinic, it is commonly caused by the relaxation of throat muscles, blocking the flow of air.

Less frequently, sleep apnea is the result of the brain not sending the proper signals to the respiratory system.

Symptoms of sleep apnea include loud snoring, episodes of breathing stopping during sleep, and gasping for air.

Those with high weight, large neck circumference, and a family history of the condition are considered at greater risk of getting sleep apnea. Men are two to three times more likely to have sleep apnea.

About 30 million people in the US have the condition, though far fewer, roughly six million, are diagnosed as such, according to the American Medical Association.

Sleep apnea can contribute to fatigue, circulatory issues, and diabetes in those who have it.

What is a CPAP machine?

CPAP stands for continuous positive airway pressure machine, and the device is one of the most common treatments for sleep apnea, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

CPAP machines help keep a patient’s airways open by delivering air through tubes into a mask that’s worn during sleep.

How long has President Biden had sleep apnea?

Mr Biden first disclosed that he had experienced sleep apnea in 2008 medical disclosures, though more recent medical evaluations have not listed it as a cause for serious concern.

A 2019 evaluation disclosed that Mr Biden’s sleep apnea had “has been considered, but his symptoms have improved significantly” following sinus and nasal passage surgeries, according to CNN.

A White House physical two years later listed Mr Biden’s throat clearing and coughing during speeches as areas of “observation.”

His most recent such evaluation didn’t mention sleep apnea.

As The Independent has reported, Mr Biden at age 80 is the oldest president in US history. His health condition, and that of other senior US politicians, has alarmed some observers.