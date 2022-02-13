Olivia Holzmacher, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s girlfriend, has shared her support for her partner ahead of Super Bowl LVI with her outfit.

On Sunday, ahead of the face-off between the Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams, Holzmacher, 25, shared a series of Instagram Stories in which she could be seen sitting in the stands at SoFi Stadium in California to cheer on Burrow.

In one photo, Holzmacher showed off the specially colour-coordinated outfit that she chose for the big game, which included bright orange Bengals-coloured knee-high boots.

Holzmacher wore the bright heeled boots in addition to a black turtleneck and black leggings, with the 25 year old joking in the caption on the photo: “RIP my feet.”

The outfit choice, which perfectly matches the black and orange colours worn by the Bengals, comes after Burrow arrived at Super Bowl 56 in his own Bengals-inspired outfit.

On Sunday, the NFL quarterback arrived at SoFi Stadium in a black-and-gray tiger-striped suit, which he accessorised with a black hat.

In addition to showing off her own outfit, Holzmacher also paid tribute to her boyfriend’s outfit on Instagram, where she posted a video of Burrow walking into the stadium in the unique suit.

The couple has been dating since 2017 when they met as students at Ohio State. When Burrow was the first selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, Holzmacher celebrated on Instagram, where she said that she was “thankful” to be by Burrow’s side.

“Tonight a new chapter starts for you!” Holzmacher captioned an album of photos. “Thankful to be by your side Joe and to be a part of the past three seasons. I’ve had the best experiences and met the best people along the way. So excited for what the future holds. Tonight will be a once in a lifetime night for you.”