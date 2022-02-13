Super Bowl 2022 LIVE: Cincinnati Bengals vs Los Angeles Rams in NFL showpiece tonight
Follow live coverage as the Cincinnati Bengals meet the Los Angeles Rams to decide the winner of the 2021 NFL season and the Vince Lombardi Trophy
Follow live coverage of the 2022 Super Bowl from Los Angeles tonight where the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Los Angeles Rams in the climax of the 2021 NFL season at So-Fi Stadium.
The Bengals represent the AFC after going on a fairytale run through the conference beating the Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans before knocking out the Kansas City Chiefs in the conference title game a fortnight ago. In quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase they boast two of the most exciting young superstars in the NFL while on the other side of the ball, an underrated defence has gone from strength to strength this year, especially in the postseason.
The Rams progressed through the NFC on the strength of the arm of star quarterback Matthew Stafford and the hands of All Pro receiver Cooper Kupp. Fellow pass-catcher Odell Beckham Jr, acquired mid-season before the run through the playoffs, had his best game in a Rams uniform against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game while in Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey they have two of the very best defensive players in the league.
Dr Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige and Kendrick Lamar headline what promises to be an eye-catching and entertaining half-time show. Follow all the latest updates here:
Super Bowl 2022: Joe Burrow hopes to cap remarkable return
Joe Burrow has enjoyed a fairytale run to get his team here to the big game after a serious injury to his knee a year ago.
Returning after extensive reconstructive surgery Burrow helped the Bengals go from the foot of the AFC North all the way to conference champions.
Burrow, the first pick in the 2020 Draft, now hopes to guide Cincinnati to a first Super Bowl in franchise history.
Super Bowl 2022: Five superstars headline half-time show
Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J Blige, and Kendrick Lamar will perform together at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show.
“The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” Dr Dre, a native of Southern California along with Snoop Dogg and Lamar, said in a statement following the announcement in October last year.
The seven-time Grammy winner promised that the performance will be an “unforgettable cultural moment”.
All five artists together have a combined 44 Grammy Awards. Eminem leads with 15 trophies.
Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Blige, and Lamar join a list of celebrated musicians who have played during Super Bowl halftime shows, including Beyoncé, Madonna, Coldplay, Katy Perry, U2, Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, and Shakira.
Last year, The Weeknd delivered an acclaimed set at at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
Super Bowl 2022: NBC broadcasts game thanks to Winter Olympics
This marks the 20th Super Bowl broadcast for NBC, which is second among all networks. CBS leads with 21 followed by NBC, Fox (9) and ABC (7).
Of the seven previous Super Bowls held in Los Angeles, NBC has aired four, including the last one in 1993 when Dallas beat Buffalo. CBS and NBC both aired the first Super Bowl, which was at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
CBS originally had the game this year under the league’s rotation between CBS, NBC and FOX, but NBC and CBS agreed in 2019 to trade spots.
CBS carried last year’s Super Bowl from Tampa instead of NBC. CBS didn’t want to compete against the Olympics while NBC could market two major events to advertisers.
Super Bowl 2022: Half-time ad preview
Super Bowl advertisers this year want Americans to forget about pandemic woes and focus on the future: of electric vehicles, mind reading Alexas, robots and cryptocurrency - and also to harken back to the nostalgic past of ‘90s movies like “Austin Powers” and “The Cable Guy.”
The Los Angeles Rams are taking on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56 on Sunday at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. But for many, the big show of the night will be the commercials.
Advertisers are hoping to deliver a dose of escapism with light humor and star-studded entertainment amid the pandemic, high inflation and tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
“Marketers are recognizing Americans have had a very heavy, difficult two-year period and are responding by bringing some good old-fashioned entertainment for Super Bowl Sunday,” said Kimberly Whitler, marketing professor at the University of Virginia.
NBC sold out of its ad space briskly and said an undisclosed number of 30-second spots went for $7 million, a jump from the $6.5 million that last year’s ads went for.
Super Bowl 2022: Rams look to make amends
It is certainly shaping up to be a more exciting Super Bowl than the Rams’ last trip to this stage, when Tom Brady’s New England Patriots stifled them in a chastening 13-3 loss three years ago.
McVay was only 33 when he led them into that Super Bowl and, having overcome Arizona Cardinals, Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers in this season’s playoffs, is quietly confident of a better outcome on Sunday.
“I think in a lot of instances it’s trusting your process, trusting the preparation and just being able to stay nice and still,” the Rams head coach said.
“Guys are excited and we want that, but we want to make sure we expend our energy the right way, use every minute that we have to allow us to play with that quieted mind.
“That’s what these guys have done and there’s tremendous confidence because of the way that our leaders and our players have really attacked the last couple of weeks. I’m excited to watch them go compete on Sunday.”
Super Bowl 2022: LA stars set to shine
Burrow produced a stunning season and teamed up to devastating effect with former LSU teammate Ja’Marr Chase – the offensive rookie of the year – while Taylor can count on a number of other dangerous offensive options.
But providing effective protection for their quarterback will be key if the Bengals are to spring another surprise, having beaten the Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs in the post-season.
That is easier said than done against the Rams, who have great defensive options and mouth-watering offensive pieces.
The Rams boast wide receivers Kupp, the offensive player of the year, and Odell Beckham Jr, as well as running back Cam Akers who defied the odds to return from tearing his Achilles tendon in July.
Super Bowl 2022: Joe Burrow the star for fairytale Bengals
From NFL laughing stock to wildcard wonderkids in a matter of years, Cincinnati Bengals exciting quarterback Joe Burrow has led the side on a remarkable run to the Super Bowl.
The number one pick in the 2020 NFL Draft suffered a torn ACL that November but bounced back to lead the Bengals to the Super Bowl for the first time in 33 years.
Burrow has been crowned comeback player of the year and head coach Zac Taylor also deserves credit after leading a side that had not even won a playoff game since 1990 to the brink of glory.
“They look fresh and fast, and that’s what you can hope for in mid-February,” Taylor said.
“This time off over the last two weeks has helped them and I feel really god about where we’re at for Sunday.”
Super Bowl 2022: Bengals the home team in Rams’ home stadium
The Cincinnati Bengals are the home team Sunday in the Super Bowl - technically. The home-field advantage belongs all to the Los Angeles Rams.
The NFC champions (15-5) will dress and work out of their usual locker room after spending the night before the big game in their usual hotel.
The Rams’ logo is plastered all around and inside SoFi Stadium even with the banners making it clear this is the Super Bowl.
Yes, the Bengals (13-7) are represented inside the stadium with their name and “Who Dey!” mantra opposite the Rams.
This is the second straight Super Bowl where the home team has gotten to play on its own field after Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won a championship a year ago in Raymond James Stadium. Before that, the NFL went 54 years without a team playing a Super Bowl in its home stadium.
Super Bowl 2022
It’s here, Super Bowl 56 to cap off the 2021 NFL season after a thrilling run of games in the play-offs: the Los Angeles Rams face the Cincinnati Bengals at their own SoFi Stadium.
It’s Zac Taylor facing his former boss Sean McVay, while Matthew Stafford in his first year in LA has arrived at the big dance after a tortuous experience with the Detroit Lions.
The former No 1 overall pick faces Joe Burrow, another quarterback who was also selected at 1.01 - only the second time that has ever happened in a Super Bowl after Peyton Manning against Cam Newton at Super Bowl 50.
The Rams beat Tom Brady and the Buccaneers along the way, ultimately pushing the greatest quarterback of all time to retire a year removed from the crushing Tampa Bay win over the Kansas City Chiefs in last year’s Super Bow.
While the Bengals have enjoyed a fairytale run from just five victories last season, pairing Burrow with superstar wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase in an explosive offense.
The Bengals squeezed past the Raiders and Titans before a thrilling overtime win over the Chiefs to get here, where they are a four-point underdog with the bookmakers.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies