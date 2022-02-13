✕ Close Super Bowl LVI: All the key numbers ahead of 2022 world championship game

Follow live coverage of the 2022 Super Bowl from Los Angeles tonight where the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Los Angeles Rams in the climax of the 2021 NFL season at So-Fi Stadium.

The Bengals represent the AFC after going on a fairytale run through the conference beating the Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans before knocking out the Kansas City Chiefs in the conference title game a fortnight ago. In quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase they boast two of the most exciting young superstars in the NFL while on the other side of the ball, an underrated defence has gone from strength to strength this year, especially in the postseason.

The Rams progressed through the NFC on the strength of the arm of star quarterback Matthew Stafford and the hands of All Pro receiver Cooper Kupp. Fellow pass-catcher Odell Beckham Jr, acquired mid-season before the run through the playoffs, had his best game in a Rams uniform against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game while in Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey they have two of the very best defensive players in the league.

Dr Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige and Kendrick Lamar headline what promises to be an eye-catching and entertaining half-time show. Follow all the latest updates here: