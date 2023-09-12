Joe Jonas breaks silence after filing for divorce from Sophie Turner

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Pop star Joe Jonas appeared to address the speculation surrounding the reasons for his divorce from British actor Sophie Turner during a Jonas Brothers concert.

Jonas, 34, filed for divorce from Turner, 27, after four years of marriage on 5 September in Miami Dade County, Florida.

According to court documents obtained by Today, the divorce petition states that “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken”.

Amid reports that their marriage had broken down over Jonas and Turner’s different lifestyles, the former couple issued a joint statement the following day, clarifying their decision to divorce “after four wonderful years” had been mutual and amicable.

The singer admitted “it’s been a tough week” since their divorce was first reported, during a recent Jonas Brothers show at the Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday (9 September).

Appearing to address some of the backlash he’s received on social media, Jonas also urged fans not to believe anything about their relationship “if you don’t hear it from these lips”.

“It’s been a tough week. I just wanna say, look, if you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it. Okay?” Jonas said.

“Thank you everyone for your love and support. Me and my family love you guys.”

Last week, TMZ reported Turner and Jonas – who share two children together – were headed for divorce, after six months of “problems” in their relationship.

The outlet also published photographs of Jonas that appeared to show he wasn’t wearing his wedding ring while out buying coffee in New York City.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are divorcing after four years of marriage (Getty Images)

Shortly after, the singer appeared to dispel any rumours as he shared a photograph on Instagram in which his ring is visible.

However, the ex-couple, who share two children together, later confirmed they were getting a divorce in their statement and called out the “many speculative narratives” surrounding it.

“A statement from the two of us. After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage.

“There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Jonas proposed to Turner in 2017 after one year together, and they tied the knot during a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas two years later.

They announced the birth of their daughter Willa in July 2020, and a second daughter – whose name has not been revealed – last year.

According to Jonas’ legal filing, he is seeking “shared parental responsibility” after the divorce.

The document also noted that Jonas and Turner had signed a prenuptial agreement before their 2019 wedding.