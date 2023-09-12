Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Joe Jonas breaks silence after filing for divorce from Sophie Turner

Musician asked his fans not to believe anything ‘unless it comes from these lips’

Maanya Sachdeva
Tuesday 12 September 2023 03:59
Comments
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's best relationship moments as divorce confirmed

Pop star Joe Jonas appeared to address the speculation surrounding the reasons for his divorce from British actor Sophie Turner during a Jonas Brothers concert.

Jonas, 34, filed for divorce from Turner, 27, after four years of marriage on 5 September in Miami Dade County, Florida.

According to court documents obtained by Today, the divorce petition states that “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken”.

Amid reports that their marriage had broken down over Jonas and Turner’s different lifestyles, the former couple issued a joint statement the following day, clarifying their decision to divorce “after four wonderful years” had been mutual and amicable.

The singer admitted “it’s been a tough week” since their divorce was first reported, during a recent Jonas Brothers show at the Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday (9 September).

Recommended

Appearing to address some of the backlash he’s received on social media, Jonas also urged fans not to believe anything about their relationship “if you don’t hear it from these lips”.

“It’s been a tough week. I just wanna say, look, if you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it. Okay?” Jonas said.

“Thank you everyone for your love and support. Me and my family love you guys.”

Last week, TMZ reported Turner and Jonas – who share two children together – were headed for divorce, after six months of “problems” in their relationship.

The outlet also published photographs of Jonas that appeared to show he wasn’t wearing his wedding ring while out buying coffee in New York City.

Amazon Prime logo

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video

Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up
Amazon Prime logo

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video

Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are divorcing after four years of marriage

(Getty Images)

Shortly after, the singer appeared to dispel any rumours as he shared a photograph on Instagram in which his ring is visible.

However, the ex-couple, who share two children together, later confirmed they were getting a divorce in their statement and called out the “many speculative narratives” surrounding it.

“A statement from the two of us. After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage.

“There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Jonas proposed to Turner in 2017 after one year together, and they tied the knot during a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas two years later.

They announced the birth of their daughter Willa in July 2020, and a second daughter – whose name has not been revealed – last year.

Recommended

According to Jonas’ legal filing, he is seeking “shared parental responsibility” after the divorce.

The document also noted that Jonas and Turner had signed a prenuptial agreement before their 2019 wedding.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in