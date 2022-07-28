The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Joey King explains why she believes women should shave their heads ‘at least once’ in their lives
‘When I had short hair, I actually felt more confident,’ actor says
Related: Why The Princess Is Joey King’s Most Challenging Role Yet
Joey King has explained why she believes that women should shave their heads “at least once” in their lives, and why she would “absolutely” shave her hair off again.
During an interview with Allure, the 22-year-old actor said she doesn’t mind shaving her head for acting roles because she’s done so multiple times already.
And, according to King, she has not only embraced having a buzz cut, but also thinks that other women should consider getting one too, as she said it has made her feel “more in tune with [her] beauty”.
“And I would absolutely do it again,” she said. “I think every woman should [shave their head] at least once in their life. I’ve never felt more free or more in tune with my beauty. I couldn’t hide behind my hair.”
While King said she’d never felt more “free,” she acknowledged the scrutiny she received on social media when her head was shaved, before noting that she hasn’t let those “mean” comments impact her self-esteem or confidence.
“A lot of people made fun of me when I had my head shaved. A lot of people said really mean things,” The Kissing Booth star continued. “But when I had short hair, I actually felt more confident; I felt very powerful. [Their words] slid off my back.”
After continuing to criticise people who have “inserted” themselves in her “business,” King added that the way she styles her hair “doesn’t actually matter”.
She said: “Me having a shaved head for a project really upsets you that much? I’m doing fine.”
King notably had her head shaved while starring in the 2019 Hulu show The Act. Her character also shaved her head in the 2014 film, Wish I Was Here.
This isn’t the first time King has spoken candidly about judgement over the hairstyle. In 2018, she revealed that a man on a plane thought she had cancer because she was bald in a since-deleted tweet, shared via Teen Vogue. At the time, she said that the passenger took a photo of her, “as if [she] wouldn’t notice,” and texted his wife to say that he was “sitting next to a girl who has cancer”.
In a follow-up tweet, she shared more details about the traveller’s message and wrote: “I read his text over his shoulder it said: ‘Some bald chick next to me with f***in cancer coughed and I don’t wanna catch it’.....um ya jokin.’”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies