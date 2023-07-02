Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Chrissy Teigen has given her followers a look inside Barbie’s Malibu dreamhouse, documenting hers and John Legend’s recent sleepover at the Airbnb property.

Earlier this week, it was reported that two lucky guests can win free one-night stays at the iconic mansion as part of Airbnb’s collaboration with Warner Bros, the studio behind Greta Gerwig’s forthcoming Barbie movie.

The bright pink property was previously listed on the wesbite in 2019, marking Barbie’s 60th anniversary.

Airbnb announced on 26 June that the dreamhouse is now open again, and it’s been revamped by Barbie’s boyfriend Ken to include “everything he loves”.

On Saturday (1 July), Teigen promoted the collaboration on Instagram, posting pictures and videos of herself, Legend, and their children enjoying the Airbnb property.

Her caption read: “spent the night at ken’s!!!”

In one boomerang video, the Cravings author is seen wearing Barbie’s iconic fluorescent yellow skates, showing them off in front of a neon rollerblade sign.

In another video, singer Legend and his son Miles are seated on a life-sized plastic horse, as the newly-renovated property boasts new “kenergy”.

Since being taken over by Ken, some of the rooms on the property have been transformed with Wild West-styling choices, including a door that reads: “Kendom Saloon”.

It also appeared that the family had helped themselves to various items from Ken’s closet, including cowboy hats, boots, scarves, and denim vests.

The couple’s daughter, Luna Simone, was photographed wearing head-to-toe pink, including Barbie’s signature heels and a bucket hat, while sitting by the pool.

In a separate post, Teigen recreated the viral high heels scene from Gerwig’s romance-comedy film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. In the first trailer of the film, released in April, Robbie’s Barbie steps out of the shoes, as her heels remain off the floor – exactly the way the toy doll appears.

Teigen captioned her own hilarious recreation of the “genius” shot: “flawless!!!”

Several fans said they were “so jealous” of Teigen’s trip to the dreamhouse, as the buzz around Barbie intensifies.

Earlier this week, Legend and Teigen announced they had welcomed their fourth child, son Wren Alexander Stephens, on 19 June.

As part of Airbnb’s collaboration with the film’s makers, guests can request to book the Airbnb beginning on 17 July at 10am PT at airbnb.com/kendreamhouse.

Two people will win one-night stays in Ken’s bedroom, on 21 and 22 July 2023 and their holidays will be free “because Ken couldn’t figure out how to put a price on Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse”.

The film will be released on 21 July.