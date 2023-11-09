Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

When did John Lewis’s Christmas advert start to feel like a national institution? Perhaps it was in 2010, when Ellie Goulding covered Elton John’s “Your Song” and her voice was in everyone’s heads until Easter. Or maybe it was in 2013, when Lily Allen sang a cloying version of Keane’s “Somewhere Only We Know”, with that admittedly adorable animation of the bear and the hare. Either way, for years, the hype surrounding the JL advert has been something of a frenzy. The department store teases the press for months, lets the rumours swirl, and then when the ad is finally out, rakes in the Christmas cash. Yes, John Lewis festive ads tend to be saccharine and overrated, but was I won over by this year’s effort? Absolutely.

It’s probably quite cool to be sceptical about Christmas adverts. I really tried to be bah humbug about this one. But I couldn’t fight falling for John Lewis’s protagonist this year: Snapper, a mischievous, endearing Venus flytrap – and wannabe Christmas tree.

The ad begins with Alfie, an eight-year-old boy who buys a “grow-your-own perfect Christmas tree” seed at a market. He nurtures the seedling until it grows into a gargantuan, prickly, emerald-coloured Venus flytrap.

Alfie and Snapper’s relationship follows the typical festive ad formula, which sees a small child befriending a cute creature of some sort – though on this occasion, it’s a plant. The two have good times together. Alfie dresses Snapper up as a tree, with paper chains and, of course, a big yellow star for the top. Snapper seems happy to be involved in the festive activities. But when Alfie asks his family to ditch their traditional festive tree and replace it with his hairy-mouthed friend, the boy’s ruthless mum casts Snapper out into the frosty garden.

After a fair amount of sulking from Alfie, and a sentimental moment between the two when Snapper puts his little plant-like hand on the glass of the window, looking longingly at his young companion indoors, Alfie’s mum gives in. The family rush into the garden and place their presents at Snapper’s leathery feet. Alfie finally cracks a smile, after being hellbent on getting his family to accept Snapper. And Snapper shows them he can be useful, too: he gobbles up all the packaging, unwrapping their presents for them, and conveniently spits out lots of… John Lewis products!

Snapper’s got all the makings of a perfect Christmas ad protagonist. He’s the underdog. Venus flytraps are known to be vicious, carnivorous plants. Insects and arachnids are their typical victims; not shiny wrapping paper. He also teaches us a lesson: it’s OK to embrace new traditions at Christmas if the age-old ones aren’t cutting it anymore.

Alfie nurtures the seedling until it grows into a gargantuan, prickly, emerald-coloured Venus flytrap (John Lewis)

This year’s JL advert has the right amount of sentimentality and a sprinkling of sadness. Its soundtrack, Andrea Bocelli’s jaunty, operatic song “Festa”, which was written and produced specifically for this ad, puts a very welcome spin on the often mawkish music we hear in the festive period.

John Lewis is really milking Snapper’s appeal, too. He’s available as a cuddly toy, bauble, tote bag and biscuit. Move over Colin the Caterpillar. But I think the company is within its right to exploit the character: he’s ridiculously cute. And I feel OK admitting that. So, sure, you can dismiss sickly sweet Christmas ads as OTT, but you can’t knock Snapper. Let this Venus flytrap have its time in the sun.