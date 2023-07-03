Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite has ordered an internet troll to “click the unfollow button” after they questioned his attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) diagnosis.

The Strictly Come Dancing finalist opened up about the diagnosis on Instagram over the weekend, writing a lengthy post about how being diagnosed has “explained a lot” about his behaviour over the past decade.

It comes after years of “borderline” addiction problems, Whaite said, including to “sex, porn, shopping, food, drink, drugs”.

While the large majority of comments on his post have been encouraging, the 34-year-old received comments from trolls who claimed to be sceptical of his diagnosis.

One poster suggested that ADHD was “the new buzz illness”, adding that “everybody’s wanting someone wrong with them these days”.

Whaite decided to call out the commenter and said in reply: “The old me would have politely disagreed or ignored. But this me will tell you to get a grip, and stop speaking on a topic about which you (I’m assuming) have zero researched knowledge, then that would be great.

“If that’s too much to ask, click the unfollow button and kindly and quietly p*** off.”

In his post, Whaite said: “I’ve known my behaviour over the past decade (and my thinking for the past 30-odd years) has not been ‘normal’. I’ve often questioned whether I have some personality disorder, deep-rooted psychological trauma, or just a brain that isn’t quite wired up right.

“I’ve been impulsive and borderline addicted (to sex, porn, shopping, food, drink, drugs) and have made some very questionable decisions. But these weren’t decisions, they were compulsions, because of the neurological functioning inside my head.”

The baker, who previously opened up about his struggle with alcohol addiction, continued in his post: “But it’s not all bad. Because I truly believe it’s my ADHD that has allowed me to become so obsessed and focussed on things I like, that I work hard at them until I’m burnt out.”

He clarified that while “burn-out isn’t great”, he has been able to learn skills and take opportunities that have been a “huge part of my strength and success”, adding that he is “grateful” for them.

“I’m even more grateful for the knowledge that I have ADHD,” Whaite said. “Because instantly the shame and guilt can be replaced with conversations – destruction becomes construction.”

He admitted that he initially was not going to share his diagnosis, but added: “I know from speaking openly about depression, alcohol use, bulimia, that people can seek comfort from the experiences of others. I know I certainly have.”

Johannes Radebe and John Whaite made Strictly history last year as the first all-male couple (Guy Levy/BBC) (PA Media)

Concluding his post, Whaite wrote: “So, I may be looking for a dopamine rush here. I may be doing my duty as someone in the public eye to share my lived experience. Either way, make of this what you will.”

He received a rush of support from friends and fans, including from Candice Brown, who won Bake Off in 2016 and also has ADHD.

She wrote: “As much as my ADHD can be completely debilitating for me and causes me daily stress and panic, it’s also my superpower.”

Former Bake Off semi-finalist Hermine added: “What is normal? Normal is a way to help out society and brain compartmentalise. I think we are all different and unique and come here on earth with gifts and tools to help us be the best version of ourselves… Keep doing you and keep embracing every aspect of you.”

Another person wrote: “Hiii [sic] welcome to team spicy brain late diagnosis club! I got diagnosed at 29 and it was life-changing and truly such a huge relief to know there’s a reason my brain does what it does.”

John Whaite and Johannes Radebe on ‘Strictly Come Dancing' (BBC/Guy Levy)

One comment read: “You’re navigating life’s challenges with courage, integrity and kindness. I’m proud to support you and wish you nothing but love.”

Whaite said in response to the overwhelmingly positive feedback on his post: “Thank you ALL so much for your comments. And I’m so glad that many of you can relate to what I’ve written. Much love to you all!”

Last year, Whaite said he was inspired by his sister, Victoria Cunningham, to get sober. In an appearance on Steph’s Packed Lunch, he said Cunningham’s journey to sobriety and how she “really turned her life around” was a source of inspiration for him to do the same.

The Lancashire-born TV personality won the third series of Bake Off in 2012 at the age of 23. He was a finalist on Strictly in 2021 and was one-half of the first all-male partnership on the show alongside professional dancer Johannes Radebe.

He has released four cookery books and presented cookery competition show Chopping Block with Rosemary Shrager on ITV.