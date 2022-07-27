JoJo Siwa just divulged some tea about Dance Moms: The show was apparently so stressful to take part in that it left her with a visible “bald spot”.

In a recent video posted to TikTok, the 19-year-old dancer gave viewers a close up of the bald spot on the right side of her head and noted how some people have “wondered what it’s from.”

Set to the song “Carrying Your Love” by David Morris, the video then shows various photos of Siwa as a child with her hair tied up in high ponytails and buns, all taken during her Dance Moms days (Siwa was on the Lifetime show from 2011 to 2019).

“Stress rash on my head when I was on Dance Moms led to no more hair there,” the YouTube star wrote in her caption.

While Siwa’s high ponytail had long been her trademark throughout her dancing career, she said farewell to her iconic look in April when she chopped her hair and got a pixie haircut.

Of the TikTok, fans expressed confusion in the comments and shared that they thought Siwa’s bald spot was caused by having her hair in a tight ponytail so often, not stress.

In a follow-up video, the So You Think You Can Dance judge responded to her fans’ concerns and explained how her bald spot wasn’t from her ponytail.

Siwa noted that she styled her ponytail on the left side of her head and hair was hardly ever “pulled” from the right side, which is where her bald spot is. She got closer to the camera and then explained the “really bad stress rash” that she got during her childhood.

“When I was little, I had a really bad stress rash right here on Dance Moms,” she explained. “And I would pick at it all day long, and I damaged every single hair follicle that has ever been right there.”

“So now, I’m carrying her love with me,” she added, referring to the song in her initial TikTok video.

In the comments of her original video, Siwa also shared that the bald spot is “slowly” and “finally growing again,” after “eight years”.

This isn’t Siwa’s first time opening up about her hairstyle. Back in June 2021, during an interview with Instagram head Adam Mosseri, Siwa said she fully stopped putting her hair in her usual high ponytail and bow.

“It just felt like the right time and to do something different and to do something maybe a little bit more mature or a little upgrade,” she explained.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Siwa’s mother Jessalynn Siwa asked her daughter if changing her hairstyle was more difficult than coming out as gay. Siwa confirmed that it “surprisingly was harder” to tell her mother that she wanted to wear her hair differently than it was to tell her that she was gay.