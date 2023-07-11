Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bethenny Frankel has weighed in on recent allegations against Jonah Hill and claimed that the Superbad star once made her feel like a “loser”.

The Real Housewives of New York City (RHNYC) star shared her perspective on recent allegations of emotional abuse made by Hill’s ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady against him in a TikTok posted on Monday (10 July).

Frankel, 52, recalled a time when both she and Hill appeared on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and accused him of being a “low-grade d***”.

She said: “What the hell is going on? So, here’s the thing. My perspective is the following: I did The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and Jonah Hill was the first guest, and he was a low-grade d***.

“Like, he was put upon and kind of treated me like he was better than [me], and I felt like a loser and the nobody that I was. So that’s what I’m walking into this as.”

Brady recently shared a series of screenshots purportedly showing text message exchanges between herself and Hill, whom she dated in 2021. The messages showed Hill allegedly asking Brady, a surf instructor, to take down photographs of herself in a bathing suit from her social media and setting out his “boundaries” for their relationship.

In her TikTok, Frankel described the text messages as “crazy”, adding: “And there are texts that I have sent to people and that people have sent to me that would seem nuts in a vacuum.”

However, she wondered if it was right of Brady to share her and Hill’s private text messages on social media. She referenced recent celebrity cases, including Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s legal battle and Alec Baldwin’s infamous 2007 voicemail, in which he called his daughter Ireland a “rude, thoughtless little pig”.

“I want to know from you where the line is in what texts and phone calls should be shared?” she asked her followers. “In the past, Mel Gibson’s crazy phone call that his ex shared, Alec Baldwin with his daughter, that crazy conversation was shared.

“A lot was shared with Johnny Depp and Amber Heard and until they got into court, everyone was team Amber. So I think it’s tricky to be reading texts.

“Some people might say, they might not want their girlfriend wearing bathing suits or posing in sexual poses or sexy poses, or hanging out with a lot of male friends, surfing, etc.”

Frankel continued: “I don’t know the whole story and I’ve only read those snippets and headlines, but if you’re in a relationship with someone for one year, are texts fair game? Has he abused her in a way that this is a cry for help and she needs help and she will not be silenced anymore?”

She claimed that both Hill and Brady “seem a little nuts”, before telling her followers that she wanted to hear their thoughts.

Brady’s allegations come a month after Hill and his partner Olivia Millar welcomed their first child together. It is unclear when she and Hill split up, but they appeared on the red carpet at the premiere of Don’t Look Up in December 2021.

Jonah Hill and Sarah Brady (Getty Images)

In the screenshots of text messages, Hill allegedly told Brady to “remove” posts on her Instagram page, including pictures of her in a bathing suit. One message showed Brady asking if he would “feel better if the cover frame was different” on her “best surfing video”, to which Hill allegedly replied: “Yes one that isn’t of you a** in a thong.”

Elsewhere, Hill allegedly listed his “boundaries for a romantic partnership”, which stated he was “not the right partner” if Brady “needed” to do certain things, like “surf with men”, “have boundaryless [sic] inappropriate friendships with men”, “model” and “post pictures of yourself in a bathing suit”.

Sarah Brady, Jonah Hill’s ex-girlfriend, shares a screenshot apparently showing a text message exchange between her and the actor (Instagram/Sarah Brady)

Hill has not yet responded to any of the accusations. Representatives for Hill and Brady have been contacted for comment.

In a recent update, Brady said she “waited” until after the actor welcomed his baby with Millar before she accused him of “emotional abuse” out of consideration for Millar’s pregnancy.

In a voice memo shared to her Instagram Story, Brady said she was “not trying to, like, slander someone’s reputation”.

“I’m literally sharing their own words and, not gonna lie, part of me waited until after [Millar] had given birth.”

Brady added that she didn’t want Millar to “see all of this while she was pregnant” because she didn’t know “what kind of stress that would cause on her and her baby, physically”.