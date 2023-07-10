Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jonah Hill’s former girlfriend Sarah Brady has said that she “waited” to accuse the actor of “emotional abuse” until after he welcomed his baby with rumoured fiancée Olivia Millar.

Over the weekend, the surfer shared a series of screenshots on her Instagram Stories that allegedly showed text messages between her and Hill over the course of their relationship. The two began dating in 2021 and made their red carpet debut at the premiere of Don’t Look Up in December that year.

It’s rumoured that Hill and Brady split in 2022 after the Superbad star was photographed with his current girlfriend Millar last August. The couple welcomed their first child together in May, according to People.

After Brady shared several posts accusing Hill of “being an emotionally abusive partner,” she took to social media on Sunday 9 July to explain why she posted the alleged text messages.

“At this point there’s no going back,” Brady said in a voice memo shared to her Instagram Story. “I’m not trying to, like, slander someone’s reputation. I’m literally sharing their own words and, not gonna lie, part of me waited until after [Millar] had given birth.”

The surf instructor said that she didn’t want Millar to “see all of this while she was pregnant” because she didn’t know “what kind of stress that would cause on her and her baby, physically”.

Brady admitted that, although “the timing can seem bad,” she hoped that Hill’s “current fiancée and the mother of his child” had seen the posts so that she could “make an informed decision of how she wants to care for herself and her baby”.

“That’s how I see it,” Brady added.

In a separate post shared to her Instagram Story, she appeared to respond to a user who had questioned why Brady shared her accusations of “emotional abuse” less than one month after Hill and Millar had welcomed their first child.

“There’s already been talk about the timing and how I did it right after she had her child and I feel like this clears up why I didn’t do it once I had some of these realisations a few months ago,” Brady replied to the comment. “I didn’t want to put any physical or psychological stress on a pregnant woman.”

Sarah Brady says she ‘waited’ to share Jonah Hill accusations until after Olivia Millar gave birth (Instagram / Sarah Brady)

In her earlier Instagram posts shared over the weekend, Brady made reference to Hill’s newborn baby, writing: “I hope my ex has a daughter. Maybe she’ll turn him into a real feminist because the fact that he calls himself a feminist now is laughable.”

On 8 July, Sarah Brady initially accused Jonah Hill of “emotional abuse” when she shared a screenshot of text messages that purportedly showed the You People star appearing to ask her to take down photographs of herself in bathing suits, despite being a surfer.

The text message – in which Hill allegedly listed his “boundaries for a romantic partnership” – read: “Plain and simple. If you need: Surfing with men; boundaryless [sic] inappropriate friendships with men; to model; to post pictures of yourself in a bathing suit; to post sexual pictures; friendships with women who are in unstable places and from your wild recent past beyond getting a lunch or coffee or something respectful.

“I am not the right partner for you. If these things bring you to a place of happiness I support it and there will be no hard feelings. These are my boundaries for a romantic partnership.”

Sarah Brady, Jonah Hill’s ex-girlfriend, shares a screenshot apparently showing a text message exchange between her and the actor (Instagram/Sarah Brady)

After Brady allegedly told Hill that she had deleted “all the posts,” he reportedly said that while it was a “good start,” she didn’t “seem to get” what he was asking from her.

“I’ve made my boundaries clear. You refuse to let go of some of them and you’ve made that clear and I hope it makes you happy,” he allegedly wrote in a text.

The surfer added that, since her split from Hill, she’s had “a year of healing and growth with the help of loved ones and doctors to get me back to living my life without guilt, shame and self-judgement for things as small as surfing in a swimsuit rather than a more conservative wetsuit. And I’m sure there’s still much more healing from this abuse ahead of me”.

She continued: “Someone being an emotionally abusive partner doesn’t mean they’re a terrible person (often stems from their own trauma) and at the same time it doesn’t mean it’s okay.”

Jonah Hill has not yet responded to Sarah Brady’s accusations. The Independent has contacted Hill and Brady’s representatives for comment.

The 21 Jump Street star first sparked speculation that he and girlfriend Olivia Millar had welcomed their baby after Hill was noticeably absent from his sister Beanie Feldstein’s wedding. Hill’s representatives later confirmed to People that Millar gave birth to a child in May but did not announce the baby’s name.