Jonathan Majors has revealed a few of the things he likes to do when in a relationship, prompting fans to hilariously thirst over him.

The 33-year-old actor talked about his dating life during an interview with The Cut published on Valentine’s Day. During the conversation, he described some of the romantic gestures that he’s opted for when trying to get into a relationship with someone. He said his moves would help a woman fall in love with him in only a matter of 48 hours.

“Send a text message with a song. My song of choice would be ‘Come Over,’ by Aaliyah,” the Devotion star said. “Then only wear sweatpants. You then have to watch Love Jones–slash–Love & Basketball. After that, the song you should be playing is ‘Whenever Wherever Whatever,’ by Maxwell. The next day, send them another song by Maxwell with ‘I thought you’d like this.”

Majors, who has been starring in the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise since 2021, added: “It works both ways. If a woman did that to me, I’d lose my mind.”

He then explained how his plan could work for ending a relationship, just with different movies and songs.

“First, play ‘Creep,’ by TLC, on repeat, then hum it in the morning, then watch Blue Valentine with your partner and your cat,” he explained. “Then play ‘No Scrubs,’ at which point you would’ve completely ended your relationship.”

On Twitter, fans are raving over Majors’ relationship plans and poked fun at how his moves would definitely work.

“Jonathan Majors’ recipe for falling in love in 48 hours? My 2000 self would have been down bad immediately,” one wrote.

“I fear I may be falling in love again,” another added. “Like he’d make me swoon, levels of love. I do not swoon! but I do cry like a few (every day) days a week!”

A third said: “Oh, I GAGGED when he said ‘Come Over’ by Aaliyah, like I want this man BAD.”

Other people joked about how they could relate to Majors and how they’ll be using his ideas throughout their own dating journeys.

“Oh I’m about to have a boyfriend by the end of the week… Just watch me,” one wrote.

“Jonathan Majors said he thinks he can start and end an amazing relationship in 48 hrs,” a second wrote. “Fall in love and everything. He is just like me, frl!”

When asked if he knew why so many women on social media have been gushing over him, he told The Cut that he had no idea and it is “a mystery” to him.

“It’s so strange because growing up in my neighbourhood, people would say, ‘Oh, J with the big nose and the big lips.’ I was just not that guy,” he said.

Majors also described himself as someone who “fall[s] in love every day” and “cr[ies] probably a few times a week”, with The Cut noting that along with Love & Basketball and Blue Valentine, The Notebook is one of the actor’s favourite romantic comedies.