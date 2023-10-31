Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jonathan Scott has revealed that his upcoming wedding to Zooey Deschanel will include some special details.

During an episode of the You Made It Weird podcast with host Pete Holmes, the Property Brothers star revealed that both he and his fiancée have begun the wedding planning process and appear to agree on what they both want.

In the episode, Scott shared why he was disappointed with his first wedding to ex-wife Kelsy Ully in 2007. The HGTV star explained that he wanted to have bagpipes in the ceremony, which Ully prohibited. “It should have been a red flag for me, but I’m Scottish. I’m proud of my Scottish heritage,” he said. “I get that it’s too loud in a church or something, but we were out on the lake.”

However, the difference with his soon-to-be wedding to Deschanel is that she’s not bothered by bagpipes. “Zooey and I have talked about the stuff that we want to do,” Scott said. “She knows the things that are important to me, the things that have hurt me. I’ve had other relationships where the person ended up doing the same thing that hurt me in a previous relationship. They knew that that was what happened in a previous life, and they still did it.”

Scott, 45, went on to say that he was lucky to have found a partner who notices what’s important to him, and he wouldn’t let what happened at his first wedding happen repeat itself.

The Canadian reality TV star later revealed exactly how his proposal to the New Girl actor went down back in August. “I proposed at Edinburgh Castle, I had a pipe band set up… we cleared the castle. We were the only people there,” he said, as he reflected on the proposal. Scott was even able to have Deschanel’s children involved in the proposal. Her daughter Elsie, eight, and son Charlie, six, held up a banner that read: “Zooey, will you marry me?”

Their engagement came a little more than four months after the couple celebrated their four-year anniversary. Both Deschanel and Scott marked the milestone on Instagram. “500 days of @zooeydeschanel… actually it’s been a lot more, but who’s counting anyway?” Scott captioned a photo of the couple. “Four years really flies by. Happy anniversary baby!!!”

Meanwhile, the Elf star also posted an anniversary tribute to Scott on Instagram, where she shared a photo of the pair standing next to one another. “Four years since I met this freaking dreamboat,” she wrote. “I love him more every day. I’m forever grateful!”

Deschanel and Scott announced they were engaged soon after in an Instagram post shared on 14 August, which showed the couple standing next to each other as she held up her hand to reveal the engagement ring. “Forever starts now!!!” Deschanel captioned the post, including heart face emojis and an infinity symbol.

When asked about the proposal, she described the moment as “incredible,” saying: “My kids were a part of it so it was very special.”

The 43-year-old actor admitted at the time that not much could be confirmed about how the wedding will look. “We just literally started talking about [the wedding] so we don’t really know, but it will be fun,” she said.

The pair first met in August 2019 while filming an episode of James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke, where they were joined by Deschanel’s sister, Emily Deschanel, and Scott’s twin brother, Drew Scott.

"How many people can say they have them meeting their partner - the whole, like, first meeting - on video?” she told Entertainment Tonight about the Carpool Karaoke moment. “I don’t think that many people can say that, with our siblings present. Not many people!”